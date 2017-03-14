Daybook: March 15-18

Wednesday
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
Thursday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Measurement Inc., 423 Morris St., Durham. Another drive is 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Riverside High School, 3218 Rose of Sharon Road.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Black Youth Forum
The Black Youth Forum is 6-8 p.m. at Nzinga’s Breakfast Cafe, 826 Fayetteville St., Suite 110, Durham. The event is sponsored by the Durham Business and Professional Chain. Free; advance registration required. For more information, call 919-683-1047 or email durhambusinessprofessionalchain@frontier.com. bit.ly/2mlUkmo
Friday
Community meeting
Durham residents can share ideas about the planned new playground at Edgemont Park from 4-6 p.m. at the park, 205 S. Elm St. All ages welcome. The free drop-in event also will feature games, a campfire, hot dogs and s’mores. durhamnc.gov
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and more beginning at 6 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. For more information, go to 3rdfridaydurham.com.
Receptions:
6-8 p.m.: Two fiber art exhibits and other exhibits open at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. The event also will feature demonstrations, an artist talk, live music, crafts and interactive displays. bit.ly/2lBtMPu
6-9 p.m.: “Cameroun: L’Élan Vital” by sculptor Jean Michel Dissake at Cameron Gallery at the Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. scrapexchange.org
6-9 p.m.: “Water Is ...” by gallery artists at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St. pleiadesartdurham.com
Tennis programs
The City of Durham’s Tennis Youth Play Day is 6-7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Drive. The free drop-in program is designed to introduce tennis to children ages 5-10.
On Saturday, March 18, the city’s free Tennis Carnival is 10 a.m. to noon at Rock Quarry Park, 701 Stadium Drive. The drop-in introductory program is recommended for ages 5 and older. durhamnc.gov
Golden Leaf Awards
Votes for the annual Golden Leaf Awards are due. The awards recognize Durham properties that offer the best visual or environmental contributions to the community. To view nominated properties and vote for the People’s Choice Award, go to durhamgoldenleaf.com. durhamnc.gov
Neighborhood grants
Durham neighborhood groups can apply through Sunday, March 26, for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes, suicide prevention activities and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2ls2MO3.
CenterFest
Visual artist applications are being accepted through May 15 for the annual CenterFest arts celebration Sept. 16-17 in downtown Durham. For more information, go to centerfest.durhamarts.org.
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Intro to beekeeping
Learn the basics of beekeeping at the free Welcome to Beekeeping drop-in program from 10 a.m. to noon at West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road, Durham. Recommended for ages 12 and older. durhamnc.gov
Children’s Festival
The annual Children’s Festival is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Center Court at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The event, a fundraiser for the Durham Arts Council, will feature food, performances, prizes and children’s activities. For more information and a schedule of performances, go to northgatemall.com.
Bennett Place
The Civilian’s War lecture series is 1 p.m. Saturdays through March 25 in the Visitor Center at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Linda Humphries discusses “Mourning Etiquette and Rituals During the Civil War” on Saturday, March 18. Cost: $5 per session. For more information and a schedule of lectures, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
