Daybook: March 22-25

Wednesday
Road closures
▪ A section of South Lowell Road near Bahama is closed through the first week in April. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will replace steel beams and the timber deck on the bridge over Mountain Creek. The roadway also will be repaved. A detour is in place. bit.ly/2matgYL
▪ Alston Avenue between the Durham Freeway and Main Street will be closed between 10 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 6 a.m. Monday, March 27. The NCDOT needs more time to remove asbestos from two railroad bridges above the road. Local traffic and driveway access will be kept open; detours are in place. bit.ly/2nzEHq7
Creek Week
The ninth annual Creek Week series of events continues through Saturday, March 25. Indoor and outdoor activities, featuring information on area creeks, rivers and lakes, are available for all ages at various locations. Participants can join litter cleanups, tour a water reclamation facility, go on a canoe adventure, learn from master naturalists and more. For a list of events, go to bit.ly/2nwWihw. keepdurhambeautiful.org
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
‘Lovie’
Lisa Yarger discusses her new book “Lovie: The Story of a Southern Midwife and an Unlikely Friendship” at 6 p.m. at the Center for Documentary Studies, 1317 Pettigrew St., Durham. A reception also will be held. 919-660-3663, documentarystudies.duke.edu, regulatorbookshop.com
Pasolini films
Three short films by Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini screen at 7:30 p.m. at Shadowbox Studio, 900 E. Club St., Unit 2200D, Durham. Free; donations accepted. For more information, go to bit.ly/2ngEvz9.
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Overeaters Anonymous
The Overeaters Anonymous Lunch Bunch meets at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays in the Hospitality Room at Holy Infant Church, 5000 Southpark Drive, Durham. Open meeting. 919-937-9674
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
Thursday
Google workshop
Learn how to steer more customers to an online business at the free Google Business Workshop from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Cotton Room, 807 E. Main St., Durham. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/2n1ZPru.
Community luncheon
The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham holds its Community Luncheon Roundtable from noon to 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Shepherd’s House United Methodist Church, 107 N. Driver St. Free and open to the public. bit.ly/2mA4Vah, nonviolentdurham.org
N.C. 98 Corridor Study
Get information on the N.C. 98 Corridor Study at a drop-in public meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Reaching All Minds Academy, 2703 Holloway St., Durham. bit.ly/2nxvNZf, nc98corridor.com
Women’s Forum
The City of Durham’s 15th annual Women’s Forum in honor of Women’s History Month is 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza. Free and open to the public. The theme for this year’s event is “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Labor and Business.” For more information, go to bit.ly/2lyqvw2.
‘Cigar Factory’
Michele Moore discusses her book “The Cigar Factory: A Novel of Charleston” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Friday
Tennis Play Day
The City of Durham holds a Tennis Youth Play Day from 6-7:30 p.m. at Forest Hills Park, 1639 University Drive. The free drop-in program is designed to introduce tennis to children ages 5-10. durhamnc.gov
‘Books for Living’
Best-selling author Will Schwalbe reads from his new book “Books for Living” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
‘Deep River’
The Duke Vespers Ensemble and acclaimed Swedish saxophonist Anders Paulsson perform “Deep River” at 8 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free. The concert will feature the “Son of God Mass” and jazz-influenced arrangements of spirituals. For more information, go to chapel.duke.edu.
Senior Games
Last day to register for the Durham Senior Games and SilverArts Showcase. The competition is sponsored by the Durham Parks and Recreation Department and will be held April 17-May 4 at various locations. Applications are available at any DPR facility, online at DPRPlayMore.org or at the Durham Center for Senior Life, 406 Rigsbee Ave. durhamnc.gov
Neighborhood grants
Durham neighborhood groups can apply through Sunday, March 26, for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes, suicide prevention activities and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2ls2MO3.
Photo contest
Submissions to the fifth annual Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition are being accepted through 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Through This Lens gallery, 303 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Winning photos will be displayed April 8 to May 13. For more information, go to throughthislens.com. 919-687-0250, throughthislens@gmail.com
CenterFest
Visual artist applications are being accepted through May 15 for the annual CenterFest arts celebration Sept. 16-17 in downtown Durham. For more information, go to centerfest.durhamarts.org.
Saturday
Alzheimer’s conference
The Alzheimer’s and Other Dementia Conference is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church, 3400 Fayetteville St., Durham. The keynote speaker is Goldie Byrd, director of the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer's Aging and Community Health. Free; pre-registration required. To register, call 919-688-8136.
Touch a Truck
The fifth annual Touch a Truck event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Belk parking lot at the Streets of Southpoint shopping center, 6910 Fayetteville Road, Durham. Cost: $5 per person, free for children under 2. The event will feature fire engines, ambulances, tow trucks, bulldozers and more. Children with sensory issues may visit from 9-10 a.m. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Junior League of Durham and Orange counties. bit.ly/2mk8XnS, jldoc.org
Renovator’s Network
Learn how to weatherize a historic home at the program Weatherizing Your Historic Home from 10 a.m. to noon at 2014 Ashe St. Cash or check donations accepted. Sponsored by Preservation Durham’s Renovator’s Network. For more information and to register, go to bit.ly/2mjVA7a.
Science Frenzy
Get an up-close look at science experiments during the free Science Frenzy program from noon to 3 p.m. at Walltown Park Recreation Center, 1308 W. Club Blvd., Durham. The event is open for all ages. bit.ly/2mTJCEh, durhamnc.gov
Bennett Place
Brenda McKean discusses “Shortages on the Home Front During the Civil War” at 1 p.m. in the Visitor Center at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Last program in the Civilian’s War lecture series. Cost: $5. For more information and a schedule of lectures, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
University Women
The Chapel Hill, Durham and Chatham County chapter of the American Association of University Women presents the Smart Girls, Smart Choices program at 2 p.m. at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. Free and open to the public.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 10 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 9 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
