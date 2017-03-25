Daybook: March 26-April 1

Sunday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Family Day
Free Family Day at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event will feature live entertainment, children’s activities and more. nasher.duke.edu
Dog Days
Bring your dogs to the monthly Dogs Days fundraiser for the Animal Protection Society of Durham from 1-4 p.m. at Beer Durham, 404 Hunt St. A dog adoption event is 2-3:30 p.m. The society also welcomes donations of dog food, bedding, toys and more. 919-680-0770, apsofdurham.org
Road closures
▪ Alston Avenue between the Durham Freeway and Main Street is closed until 6 a.m. Monday, March 27. The NCDOT needs more time to remove asbestos from two railroad bridges above the road. Local traffic and driveway access will be kept open; detours are in place. bit.ly/2nzEHq7
▪ A section of South Lowell Road near Bahama is closed through the first week in April. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews will replace steel beams and the timber deck on the bridge over Mountain Creek. The roadway also will be repaved. A detour is in place. bit.ly/2matgYL
Neighborhood grants
Applications are due from Durham neighborhood groups for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes, suicide prevention activities and more. For more information and to apply, go to bit.ly/2ls2MO3.
Monday
Fun Caravan
Durham’s traveling Fun Caravan provides a variety of arts and craft and recreational activities from 1-3 p.m. at Burch Avenue Park, 816 Burch Ave., weather permitting. Free. Designed for children ages 12 and under; children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-560-4355, bit.ly/2mpmsGP, durhamnc.gov
‘Civility and Difference’
Noted religious leader Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Imam Abdullah Antepli, Muslim chaplain at Duke University, discuss “Civility and Difference” at 5:30 p.m. at Penn Pavilion, 107 Union Drive. Free; seating is first-come, first-served.
On Tuesday, March 28, Sacks discusses his new book, “Not in God’s Name: Confronting Religious Violence,” at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, 201 Science Drive. A reception and book signing will follow. Free; seating is first-come, first-served. Sacks is a member of the British House of Lords and served as chief rabbi of the British Commonwealth from 1991 to 2013. bit.ly/2n3ZUbO, bit.ly/2n42632
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Autism Speaks
The group Autism Speaks holds an informational community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. in Hock Plaza Auditorium at Duke University, 2424 Erwin Road, Durham. For more information and to RSVP, go to bit.ly/2nGtjfv.
Wednesday
Financial workshop
The free financial literacy workshop Financial Empowerment: Your Spending, Your Savings, Your Future is 5-6:30 p.m. at the Historic Parrish Street Forum, 108 W. Parrish St., Durham. The City of Durham program is open to ages 14-24. bit.ly/2mNUr8W
Durham Lions Club
The Durham Lions Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays at the Durham Lions Club Scout Center, 1850 Hillandale Road. The meeting includes a buffet lunch, short business meeting and a speaker. Visitors and guests may attend. bit.ly/1NTfht2
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
Thursday
‘Surgeon in the Village’
Pulitzer Prize finalist Tony Bartelme discusses and signs his new book, “A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Friday
Teen Maker Day
Durham County Library’s Teen Maker Day features a variety of interactive programs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Programming and Maker Lab in Suite 106 at at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. durhamcountylibrary.org
‘Bears in the Streets’
Best-selling author Lisa Dickey discusses her critically acclaimed new book, “Bears in the Streets: Three Journeys Across a Changing Russia,” at 7 p.m. at at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Saturday
Community workshop
The Durham Police Department’s Community Resource Unit holds its annual Community Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St. To register to attend, go to bit.ly/2nE4OPQ.
Family Bird Walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a Family Bird Walk from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sandy Creek Park, 3510 Sandy Creek Drive, Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Binoculars welcome; some will be available to use on the walk. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Also, the group sponsors a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 29.
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
The City of Durham’s Dog-Gone Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon at Piney Wood Dog Park, 400 E. Woodcroft Parkway. The free, drop-in event also will include prizes and a photo booth. Proof of vaccination required. bit.ly/2mLJVgS, durhamnc.gov
Historic Stagville
Make a train car at the Craft Saturday: Railroads program and open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. Cost: $1 per person. 919-620-0120, facebook.com/Stagville
Bennett Place
Volunteers can help spruce up the grounds at Bennett Place Historic Site during Civil War Park Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Rain date: Saturday, April 8. For more information: 919-383-4345, bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
Discovery Nook
Musician and storyteller Alex Weiss and his band Different Drum perform from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Discovery Nook, Suite 118 in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. Free. northgatemall.com
Photo contest
Submissions to the fifth annual Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition are being accepted through 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Through This Lens gallery, 303 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Winning photos will be displayed April 8 to May 13. For more information, go to throughthislens.com. 919-687-0250, throughthislens@gmail.com
Egg dive
Dive, splash and swim for eggs at Durham’s Spring Egg Dive from 5:30-7 p.m. at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave. For all ages; an adult must accompany children ages 9 and younger in the pool. Advance registration required. Cost: $6-$11. bit.ly/2mQN13O, durhamnc.gov
Swing into Spring
The Durham Art Guild’s annual Swing into Spring fundraiser is 6:30-10 p.m. at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. Tickets: $25-$50. For more information and tickets, go to durhamartguild.org, bit.ly/2nwm1KA.
CROP Walk
Registration is underway for the 43rd annual Durham CROP Hunger Walk Sunday, April 2. The 4.8-mile walk starts at 2:30 p.m. on the Quad in front of Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive. Registration, the Global Village gathering and a concert by the Durham Community Concert Band begin at 1:30 p.m. A program follows at 2 p.m. The Durham Lions Club also is holding a food drive before the walk for Durham Public School food pantries. For more information and to register, go to durhamcropwalk.org.
Full Frame schedule
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival has announced the lineup of films for its 20th anniversary festival April 6-9 at various locations in Durham. For more information and a schedule of events, go to fullframefest.org.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market reopens its main season market and is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. The Wednesday Market is scheduled to reopen from 3-6 p.m. April 5. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market reopens for the spring-summer season outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
