Daybook: March 29-April 1

Wednesday
Financial workshop
The free financial literacy workshop Financial Empowerment: Your Spending, Your Savings, Your Future is 5-6:30 p.m. at the Historic Parrish Street Forum, 108 W. Parrish St., Durham. The City of Durham program is open to ages 14-24. bit.ly/2mNUr8W
Northgate Jams
Northgate Mall’s old-time, bluegrass and country jam sessions are 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays near the mall’s Center Court, 1058 W. Club Blvd. All musicians are welcome. northgatemall.com
Thursday
‘Surgeon in the Village’
Pulitzer Prize finalist Tony Bartelme discusses and signs his new book, “A Surgeon in the Village: An American Doctor Teaches Brain Surgery in Africa,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Friday
Teen Maker Day
Durham County Library’s Teen Maker Day features a variety of interactive programs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the Programming and Maker Lab in Suite 106 at at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. durhamcountylibrary.org
‘Bears in the Streets’
Best-selling author Lisa Dickey discusses her critically acclaimed new book, “Bears in the Streets: Three Journeys Across a Changing Russia,” at 7 p.m. at at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For more information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Saturday
Spring plant sale
The annual spring plant sale is 8 a.m. to noon at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. bit.ly/1pvyuM0
Community workshop
The Durham Police Department’s Community Resource Unit holds its annual Community Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St. To register to attend, go to bit.ly/2nE4OPQ.
Family Bird Walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a Family Bird Walk from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sandy Creek Park, 3510 Sandy Creek Drive, Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Binoculars welcome; some will be available to use on the walk. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and walking shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Also, the group sponsors a stream water quality monitoring event at 9 a.m. on New Hope Creek. To participate, email John Kent at jnkent25@gmail.com by Wednesday, March 29.
Storytelling Festival
Durham County Library’s fourth annual Storytelling Festival is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. dcostorytellingfest.org, durhamcountylibrary.org
Dog-Gone Egg Hunt
The City of Durham’s Dog-Gone Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon at Piney Wood Dog Park, 400 E. Woodcroft Parkway. The free, drop-in event also will include prizes and a photo booth. Proof of vaccination required. bit.ly/2mLJVgS, durhamnc.gov
Historic Stagville
Make a train car at the Craft Saturday: Railroads program and open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. Cost: $1 per person. 919-620-0120, facebook.com/Stagville
Bennett Place
Volunteers can help spruce up the grounds at Bennett Place Historic Site during Civil War Park Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Rain date: Saturday, April 8. For more information: 919-383-4345, bennettplacehistoricsite.com.
Discovery Nook
Musician and storyteller Alex Weiss and his band Different Drum perform from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Discovery Nook, Suite 118 in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. Free. northgatemall.com
Pauli Murray house
Homecoming, an event celebrating the designation of the Pauli Murray house as a National Historic Landmark, is 1 p.m. at the house, 906 Carroll St., Durham. Speeches, exhibits, neighborhood walking tours and art activities will be featured. Free and open to the public. paulimurrayproject.org
Photo contest
Submissions to the fifth annual Will Grossman Memorial Photo Competition are being accepted through 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Through This Lens gallery, 303 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. Winning photos will be displayed April 8 to May 13. For more information, go to throughthislens.com. 919-687-0250, throughthislens@gmail.com
Actress at NCCU
Actress and producer Issa Rae speaks at 5 p.m. in B.N. Duke Auditorium at North Carolina Central University, 1801 Fayetteville St., Durham. Rae is the star and co-creator of the Golden Globe-nominated cable TV series “Insecure.” Free and open to the public. bit.ly/2np1gR7, nccu.edu
Egg dive
Dive, splash and swim for eggs at Durham’s Spring Egg Dive from 5:30-7 p.m. at Campus Hills Pool, 2000 S. Alston Ave. For all ages; an adult must accompany children ages 9 and younger in the pool. Advance registration required. Cost: $6-$11. bit.ly/2mQN13O, durhamnc.gov
Swing into Spring
The Durham Art Guild’s annual Swing into Spring fundraiser is 6:30-10 p.m. at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St. Tickets: $25-$50. For more information and tickets, go to durhamartguild.org, bit.ly/2nwm1KA.
CROP Walk
Registration is underway for the 43rd annual Durham CROP Hunger Walk Sunday, April 2. The 4.8-mile walk starts at 2:30 p.m. on the Quad in front of Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive. Registration, the Global Village gathering and a concert by the Durham Community Concert Band begin at 1:30 p.m. A program follows at 2 p.m. The Durham Lions Club also is holding a food drive before the walk for Durham Public School food pantries. For more information and to register, go to durhamcropwalk.org.
Full Frame schedule
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival has announced the lineup of films for its 20th anniversary festival April 6-9 at various locations in Durham. For more information and a schedule of events, go to fullframefest.org.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market reopens its main season market. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. The Wednesday Market is scheduled to reopen from 3-6 p.m. April 5. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market reopens for the spring-summer season outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. Market hours are 8 a.m. to noon. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Comments