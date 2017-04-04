Daybook: April 5-8

Wednesday
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market reopens. Operating hours are 3-6 p.m. durhamfarmersmarket.com
Flow Circus
Teens can learn to juggle at the free Flow Circus programs at Durham County branch libraries through April 6. For information and a schedule, go to bit.ly/2nMs0LA.
Community vigil
The Victims’ Rights Week Community Vigil is 6 p.m. at the Durham Police Department, 505 W. Chapel Hill St. For information and to RSVP, call 919-560-4951, ext. 3. nonviolentdurham.org
Tomatoes
The program Tomato, Toma(aah)to is 6:30-8 p.m. at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Free; registration required. Durham County Extension Master Gardener Charles Murphy will teach the class. 919-668-1707, bit.ly/2nld1Hd, gardens.duke.edu
Extraordinary Artists
An opening reception is 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Extraordinary Artists exhibit at Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University, 125 Science Drive. Free. extraordinaryventures.org
‘Programmed Inequality’
Marie Hicks reads from her book, “Programmed Inequality: How Britain Discarded Women Technologists and Lost Its Edge in Computing,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Thursday
Contractor training
The free Contractor Training Session: Doing Business with the City of Durham is 6-7:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. Advance registration required. bit.ly/2mBWxbX
Panel discussion
The program Art, Activism, Race and the Law features a panel discussion at 7 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free; no tickets required. An informal discussion on the exhibit “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” is 6 p.m. nasher.duke.edu
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. Special programs include An Evening with Astronaut James Lovell 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Memorial Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill, 114 E. Cameron Ave. Tickets: $18-$65; 919-843-3333, bit.ly/2lL8zm8. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Full Frame Festival
The 20th anniversary Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is April 6-9 at various locations in Durham. For information and a schedule of events, go to fullframefest.org.
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Friday
Art, mindfulness
The Art and Mindfulness Pop-up Fair is 6 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free with admission. The event will feature massages, yoga, meditation, sketching in the galleries and refreshments. nasher.duke.edu
Community campfire
Make s’mores at the free Community Campfire 7-8 p.m. at Piney Wood Park, 400 E. Woodcroft Parkway, Durham. Children must be accompanied by an adult. durhamnc.gov
Reading and music
Author John Manuel holds a Night of Reading and Music to launch his book, “Hope Valley,” at 7 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Free. The Bull City Beatniks and the Chit Nasty Band are scheduled to perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com, motorcomusic.com
Duke Jazz Ensemble
The Duke Jazz Ensemble and vibes player Joe Locke perform at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Tickets: $5-$10. music.duke.edu
‘Figure It Out’
The exhibit “Figure It Out” by mixed-media artist Erik Wolken has opened at Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St., Durham. A reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 21. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 28. 919-797-2706, pleiadesartdurham.com
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. For birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Workday
Volunteer workday is 9 a.m. to noon at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamcentralpark.org
Egg hunts
The City of Durham holds two community egg hunts. Free. Children will be divided into age groups for the hunts. Bring a basket or other container for eggs. durhamnc.gov
▪ 10-11 a.m. at Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave.
▪ 10 a.m. to noon at West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road.
Playathon
Playathon, featuring performances by Triangle-area music students, is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free; donations accepted. The event is a scholarship fundraiser for the Durham Music Teachers Association. northgatemall.com
Free screenings
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival presents free outdoor film screenings 5:30-11 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Food trucks will be on site. durhamcentralpark.org
Neighborhood grants
The deadline has been extended to Sunday, April 30, for Durham neighborhood groups to apply for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes, suicide prevention activities and more.
An information session is 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Neighborhood Improvement Services Department, 807 E. Main St. For more information, go to bit.ly/2nFIIvI.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St.
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Comments