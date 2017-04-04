Daybook: April 5-8

1:01 DeVos promotes school vouchers during Fort Bragg visit Pause

1:59 Raw Video: UNC fans celebrate National Championship on Franklin Street

1:08 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

4:56 UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith, his team and the task of defeating Gonzaga

0:56 UNC fans fired up for National Championship game

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:37 UNC fan after championship win: 'This is everything'

0:35 Time-lapse video of fans celebrating national championship on Franklin Street

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator