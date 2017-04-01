Daybook: April 2-8

Sunday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Rocks celebration
Ellerbe Creek Watershed Association holds a celebration 1-4 p.m. at the new The Rocks Nature Preserve, 2520 Broad St., Durham. The free event will feature a tour of the preserve and creek, a hike and children’s activities. ellerbecreek.org
Reader’s Party
Readers of all ages can show off their reading skills at Durham County Library’s Reader’s Party at 2 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St. The program will be presented by the Triangle Readers Theatre Ensemble. 919-560-0268, durhamcountylibrary.org
CROP Walk
The 43rd annual Durham CROP Hunger Walk begins at 2:30 p.m. on the Quad in front of Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive. Registration, the Global Village gathering and a concert by the Durham Community Concert Band begin at 1:30 p.m. A program follows at 2 p.m. The Durham Lions Club also is holding a food drive before the walk for Durham Public School food pantries. For information, go to durhamcropwalk.org.
Organ concert
The free organ recital “German Music of Four Centuries” is 5 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. chapel.duke.edu
Monday
Flow Circus
Teens can learn to juggle at the free Flow Circus programs at Durham County branch libraries April 3-6. For information and a schedule of programs, go to bit.ly/2nMs0LA.
Book discussion
Award-winning author Kiese Laymon reads from his upcoming memoir, “Heavy,” at 7 p.m. at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St. A discussion and reception will follow. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com, bit.ly/2nZkCd1.
Socio-politics
The program Socio-Politics of Black Futures: From Martin Delany to Derrick Bell to Now is 7 p.m. at Stanford L. Warren Branch Library, 1201 Fayetteville St., Durham. Free. 919-560-0282, bit.ly/2nksxmQ
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
NCCU blood drives
Three blood drives are scheduled this week at the Alfonso Elder Student Union at North Carolina Central University, 1801 Fayetteville St.: 12:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4; 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5; and 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Gaps in services
The League of Women Voters of Orange, Durham and Chatham counties presents the program Gaps in Domestic Violence Services: Exploring Housing Options 6:30-8 p.m. in Meeting Room B at Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Drive. Free and open to the public. lwvodc.org
‘Every Body Yoga’
Yoga teacher Jessamyn Stanley discusses her new book “Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get on the Mat, Love Your Body” at 7 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Free. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com, bit.ly/2nkAtEJ.
Wednesday
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market reopens. Operating hours are 3-6 p.m. durhamfarmersmarket.com
Community vigil
The Victims’ Rights Week Community Vigil is 6 p.m. at the Durham Police Department, 505 W. Chapel Hill St. For information and to RSVP, call 919-560-4951, ext. 3. nonviolentdurham.org
Tomatoes
The program Tomato, Toma(aah)to is 6:30-8 p.m. at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Free; registration required. Durham County Extension Master Gardener Charles Murphy will teach the class. 919-668-1707, bit.ly/2nld1Hd, gardens.duke.edu
Extraordinary Artists
An opening reception is 6:30-8:30 p.m. for the Extraordinary Artists art exhibit at Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University, 125 Science Drive. Free. extraordinaryventures.org
‘Programmed Inequality’
Marie Hicks reads from her book, “Programmed Inequality: How Britain Discarded Women Technologists and Lost Its Edge in Computing,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Thursday
Contractor training
The free Contractor Training Session: Doing Business with the City of Durham is 6-7:30 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 101 City Hall Plaza, Durham. Advance registration required. bit.ly/2mBWxbX
Panel discussion
The program Art, Activism, Race and the Law features a panel discussion at 7 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Free; no tickets required. An informal discussion on the exhibit “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” is 6 p.m. nasher.duke.edu
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. Special programs include An Evening with Astronaut James Lovell 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Memorial Hall at UNC-Chapel Hill, 114 E. Cameron Ave. Tickets: $18-$65; 919-843-3333, bit.ly/2lL8zm8. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Full Frame Festival
The 20th anniversary Full Frame Documentary Film Festival is April 6-9 at various locations in Durham. For information and a schedule of events, go to fullframefest.org.
New Hope Audubon
New Hope Audubon Society meets 7-9 p.m. at the North Carolina Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill. Free and open to the public. newhopeaudubon.org
Friday
Community campfire
Make s’mores at the free Community Campfire 7-8 p.m. at Piney Wood Park, 400 E. Woodcroft Parkway, Durham. Children must be accompanied by an adult. durhamnc.gov
Reading and music
Author John Manuel holds a Night of Reading and Music to launch his book, “Hope Valley,” at 7 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Free. The Bull City Beatniks and the Chit Nasty Band are scheduled to perform. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com, motorcomusic.com
Duke Jazz Ensemble
The Duke Jazz Ensemble and vibes player Joe Locke perform at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Tickets: $5-$10. music.duke.edu
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. For birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Tommy Richey at tsrichey@gmail.com.
Work day
Volunteer work day is 9 a.m. to noon at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamcentralpark.org
Egg hunts
The City of Durham holds two community egg hunts. Free. Children will be divided into age groups for the hunts. Bring a basket or other container for eggs. durhamnc.gov
▪ 10-11 a.m. at Campus Hills Park, 2000 S. Alston Ave.
▪ 10 a.m. to noon at West Point on the Eno, 5101 N. Roxboro Road.
Birthday party
The program A Birthday Party for Addy is 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Highway, Durham. Cost: $5. Advance registration required; call 919-620-0120. bit.ly/2mzFyKn
Free screenings
The Full Frame Documentary Film Festival presents free outdoor film screenings 5:30-11 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Food trucks will be on site. durhamcentralpark.org
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St.
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Comments