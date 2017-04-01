Daybook: April 2-8

1:00 Olympic gold medalist swimmer Missy Franklin visits young swimmers in Raleigh Pause

6:10 UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops

4:56 UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith, his team and the task of defeating Gonzaga

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

5:02 UNC's Williams, Pinson and Berry talk ankles, practice and superstitions

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator

4:33 UNC's Justin Jackson speaks to media about the Tar Heels encore appearance at the Final Four

1:17 Coach Williams on Meeks: 'He is just a lovable, big teddy bear'

0:37 Time lapse video of UNC fans taking Franklin Street