Daybook: April 9-15

Sunday
Discovery Day
The Duke Institute for Brain Sciences holds a free family Discovery Day 1-4 p.m. at 308 Research Drive, Durham. bit.ly/2nTdWyZ
Cat adoption events
Durham Animal Protection Society holds a cat adoption event 2-3:30 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St. Independent Animal Rescue holds a cat adoption event 2-4 p.m. at Petco, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. animalrescue.net, regulatorbookshop.com
New Music Ensemble
Duke University’s New Music Ensemble performs at 3 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. The concert will include a performance on the university’s recently restored Moog Modular 1c synthesizer. music.duke.edu
Benefit concert
The concert “From Durham, To Syria With Love: A Benefit for Displaced Syrian Refugees” is 3 p.m. at Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. Cost: $10. motorcomusic.com, tosyriawithlove.org
‘German Organ Mass’
The Bach organ concert “Clavierübung III: The German Organ Mass” is 5 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free. chapel.duke.edu
Full Frame Festival
Last day of the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham. For information, go to fullframefest.org.
Monday
Mad Science
The Mad Science program Space Out Over Spring Break is 2:30 p.m. April 10-11 at Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Road, Durham. For children in grades 3-5. Registration required for each session. durhamcountylibrary.org
Transit plans
Two drop-in public information workshops on Durham County transit plans are scheduled this week. The first is 5-7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Durham Station Transportation Center, 515 W. Pettigrew St. The second is 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Room 104 at the GoTriangle Administrative Office, 4600 Emperor Blvd.
Residents also can speak at a public hearing 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Durham County Administrative Complex, 200 E. Main St. Another public hearing is 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Durham City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza. OurTransitFuture.com
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Blood drives
A blood drive is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Durham Academy Upper School, 3601 Ridge Road. Other area blood drives this week are: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Durham General Services Department, 2011 Fay St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Hendrick Automotive Southpoint, 127 Kentington Drive; and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Praise and Deliverance Kingdom Community International, 10855 Quail Roost Road, Bahama.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Artist talk
An artist talk with Nina Chanel Abney is 7-9 p.m. at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. Abney’s first solo museum exhibit “Nina Chanel Abney: Royal Flush” is on display through July 16. nasher.duke.edu
Farm tour
Ticket sales are underway for the 22nd annual Piedmont Farm Tour April 22-23. The event will feature tours and other activities at farms in Alamance, Chatham, Orange and Person counties. Two-day tickets: $30 advance per vehicle. The event is a fundraiser for Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. For information and tickets, go to bit.ly/2otpwT0 or carolinafarmstewards.org.
Senior Pet Month
Independent Animal Rescue is offering reduced fees in April for adoptions of senior cats or dogs. animalrescue.net
Youth Commission
Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the Durham Youth Commission. The group is open to students in grades 9-12. For more information, go to bit.ly/2mTe42H.
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. durhamfarmersmarket.com
Exhibit opens
The exhibit “Bottled Light” by Catherine Edgerton opens at the Carrack Modern Art, 947 E. Main St., Durham. A reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 14, and an artist talk is 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15. thecarrack.org
Lupus support group
The Lupus Foundation support group meets 6-7:30 p.m. in Wilson Parlor of First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St., Durham. Drop-ins welcome. For information: 877-849-8271, ext. 1, info@lupusnc.org, lupusnc.org.
Book discussion
Stephanie Powell Watts discusses her debut novel, “No One is Coming to Save Us,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Symphony orchestra
The Duke Symphony Orchestra performs “Shakespearean Transformations” at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. The concert will feature works by Purcell, Bernstein and student composition and concerto contest winners. music.duke.edu
Thursday
Wild Kingdom
Get a close look at owls, hawks, snakes, turtles and more at the Welcome to the Wild Kingdom program 5-7:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Wildlife Center, 364 Leigh Farm Road, Durham. Free. bit.ly/2otXmXR, piedmontwildlifecenter.org
‘Dimestore’
Acclaimed novelist Lee Smith reads from her memoir, “Dimestore: A Writer’s Life,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Wind symphony
The Duke Wind Symphony performs at 8 p.m. in Baldwin Auditorium, 1336 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Friday
Holiday closings
▪ Most City of Durham offices are closed for the Good Friday holiday. No change in garbage/recycling collection schedule. Bulk and yard waste normally collected on Friday will be collected Monday, April 17. Lake Michie and Little River Lake are open April 14-16. durhamnc.gov
▪ Durham County offices are closed. dconc.gov
▪ Durham County libraries are closed April 14-16. durhamcountylibrary.org
Dino Egg Hunt
Hunt for dinosaur eggs April 14-16 at the Museum of Life and Science, 433 W. Murray Ave., Durham. The event also features other prehistoric activities on the Dinosaur Trail and is recommended for children ages 6 and younger. Cost: $7; preregistration required. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. bit.ly/2mt22bl, lifeandscience.org
Children’s choir
The African Children’s Choir performs at 7 p.m. at Russell Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 703 S. Alston Ave., Durham. Free; donations accepted. 919-682-2523, africanchildrenschoir.com
Senior Games
The Durham Senior Games and SilverArts Showcase is April 14 to May 4 at various locations. Free for spectators. durhamnc.gov, bit.ly/2otXF53
Saturday
Chocolate 5K
The Chocolate 5K fundraiser for cancer support services begins at 9 a.m. at Old North Durham Park, 310 W. Geer St., Durham. bit.ly/2nB60Ql
Neighborhoods Hike
The annual Neighborhoods Hike: West Durham, East Campus and Beyond begins at noon at the corner of Ninth and Green streets. Free; no registration required. The three-mile hike is co-sponsored by the Museum of Durham History, Sierra Club and Old West Durham Neighborhood Association. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2nwAgel, bit.ly/2nP7hEe
Discovery Nook
Musician and storyteller Alex Weiss and his band Different Drum perform 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Discovery Nook, Suite 118 in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. The Durham County Library bookmobile also will be on site. northgatemall.com
‘St. John Passion’
The Duke Chapel Bach Choir performs “St. John Passion” at 3 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free. chapel.duke.edu
Poetry reading
Turkish scholar Erdağ Göknar reads from his new poetry collection, “Nomadologies,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. Master Gardeners will be on site to answer gardening questions. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
