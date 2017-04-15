Daybook: April 16-22

Sunday
Durham Easter
Durham Easter is 12:30-3 p.m. at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. The event features an egg hunt, inflatables, family activities and food trucks. bit.ly/2oibCjr, durhamcentralpark.org
‘Music for Easter’
The Bach organ works concert “Miracles: Music for Easter” is 5 p.m. at Duke University Chapel, 401 Chapel Drive, Durham. Free. chapel.duke.edu
Monday
Storytime in the Park
The drop-in program Storytime in the Park is 10-11 a.m. at Walltown Park Recreation Center, 1308 W. Club Blvd., Durham. Free. Recommended for children ages 1-5. durhamnc.gov
Senior Games
The opening ceremony of the Durham Senior Games and SilverArts Showcase is 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Holton Career and Resource Center, 401 N. Driver St. The event runs through May 4. Free for spectators. durhamnc.gov, bit.ly/2otXF53
Nar-Anon family group
Nar-Anon, a 12-step support group for family and friends of addicts, meets from 8-9 p.m. Mondays at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Free. For more information: 800-477-6291 or nar-anon.org.
Tuesday
Blood drives
A blood drive is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Durham School of the Arts, 400 N. Duke St.
Other area blood drives this week are: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center, 508 Fulton St., and the Carolina Friends School, 4809 Friends School Road; and 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Hillside High School, 3727 Fayetteville St.
Blood donations also can be made at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 4737 University Drive, Suite 3, Durham. 800-733-2767, redcrossblood.org
Bike+Walk Plan
Get details on the final draft of the Durham Bike+Walk Implementation Plan at an open house 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Temple Building, 302 W. Main St. Residents can comment on the plan through April 28. For information, go to bit.ly/2o63McH or durhambikewalkplan.com. durhamnc.gov
‘The Moon and the Other’
Science fiction writer John Kessel reads from and signs his new book, “The Moon and the Other,” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Chamber music
A student chamber music concert is 7 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Oak Creek Village Shopping Center, 4600 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
Thursday
Golden Leaf Awards
The Golden Leaf Awards Reception and Ceremony is 5:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Durham County Government Administrative Complex, 200 E. Main St., Durham. Free and open to the public. durhamgoldenleaf.com
Museum lecture
Sandra Jackson-Dumont, chairman of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is the featured speaker at the annual Semans Lecture at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by a highlights tour at 6 p.m. and the lecture at 7 p.m. nasher.duke.edu
Benefit concert
Nnenna Freelon performs at the Design a World Without ALS benefit concert 7 p.m. at Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St. For information and tickets: bit.ly/2o66HC9, carolinatheatre.org.
‘Land of Enterprise’
Historian Benjamin Waterhouse discusses his book “The Land of Enterprise: A Business History of the United States” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. For information: 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com.
Jazz history
Experience jazz history at a drop-in listening session 7-8:30 p.m. at W.D. Hill Recreation Center, 1308 Fayetteville St., Durham. Free. durhamnc.gov
Gold Star father
Muslim-American Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at 7:30 p.m. at the Trent Semans Center for Health Education, 8 Searle Center Drive, at Duke University School of Medicine. Khan spoke last year at the Democratic National Convention. The program, A Conversation with Khizr Khan, is free and open to the public. bit.ly/2o3dcFn
Friday
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and activities beginning at 6 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. For information, go to 3rdfridaydurham.com.
Duke Chorale
The Duke Chorale’s Celebration Concert is 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Biddle Music Building, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Star Party
Explore the night sky at the Star Party from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Old North Durham Park, 310 W. Geer St. Free; no registration required. High-powered telescopes will be on site. Children must be accompanied by an adult. durhamnc.gov
Art show
An exhibit featuring works by students in Durham Public Schools opens at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. The exhibit runs through May 24. northgatemall.com
Saturday
Earth Day
▪ The Durham ReUse Rodeo is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakewood Shopping Center, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. Participants can donate items to multiple nonprofits at the one-stop-drop event. For information: bit.ly/2nm3TUI.
▪ The Triangle Land Conservancy celebrates the opening of Brumley Nature Preserve, 2818-2998 Old State Hwy. 10, Chapel Hill. Festivities are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature guided hikes, nature activities, demonstrations, local beer and food trucks. For information, go to bit.ly/2oNdSlL. triangleland.org
▪ Use materials from the Scrap Exchange to create something uniquely yours during Materials Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. The make-and-take event will feature live music, food trucks, the MakerLab and tours of the “Wonder of Learning” exhibit. bit.ly/2oDDuRO, northgatemall.com
▪ The Durham Earth Day Festival is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Durham Central Park, 502 Foster St. Free admission; rain or shine. The event will feature a Sustainability Expo, Earth Day Market, live music, performances, a parade, children’s activities and food vendors. For more information, go to bit.ly/2oJj2zp or bit.ly/2nSNhje. durhamnc.gov
Great Human Race
The 22nd annual Great Human Race, a 5K run or walk fundraiser for Triangle nonprofits, is 8:30 a.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2oQRsNG.
Surrender commemoration
Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham, commemorates the 152nd anniversary of the surrender of Confederate forces with free activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bennett farm was the site of the largest surrender of the Civil War in April 1865. For information, go to bennettplacehistoricsite.com
Farm tour
The 22nd annual Piedmont Farm Tour is April 22-23. The event will feature tours and other activities at farms in Alamance, Chatham, Orange and Person counties. Two-day tickets: $30 advance per vehicle. The event is a fundraiser for Carolina Farm Stewardship Association. For information and tickets, go to bit.ly/2otpwT0 or carolinafarmstewards.org.
Caring for roses
Learn how to care for roses at the Fundamentals of Rose Care class 10 a.m. at Witherspoon Rose Garden, 4800 Garrett Road, Durham. Free. To register, go to witherspoonrose.com.
Duke String School
The Duke University String School chamber music concert is 5 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Liberty Arts
Nonprofit Liberty Arts Sculpture Studio and Foundry holds an open house 6-9 p.m. at its new location, 918 Pearl St., Durham. The event will feature artist demonstrations, live entertainment and refreshments. libertyartsnc.org
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Neighborhood grants
The deadline has been extended to Sunday, April 30, for Durham neighborhood groups to apply for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes and suicide prevention activities. For more information, go to bit.ly/2nFIIvI.
Senior Pet Month
Independent Animal Rescue is offering reduced fees in April for adoptions of senior cats or dogs. animalrescue.net
Youth Commission
Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the Durham Youth Commission. The group is open to students in grades 9-12. For more information, go to bit.ly/2mTe42H.
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
