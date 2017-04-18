Daybook: April 19-22

Wednesday
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
Thursday
Golden Leaf Awards
The Golden Leaf Awards Reception and Ceremony is 5:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Durham County Government Administrative Complex, 200 E. Main St., Durham. Free and open to the public. durhamgoldenleaf.com
Museum lecture
Sandra Jackson-Dumont, chairman of education at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is the featured speaker at the annual Semans Lecture at the Nasher Museum of Art, 2001 Campus Drive, Durham. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar, followed by a highlights tour at 6 p.m. and the lecture at 7 p.m. nasher.duke.edu
Benefit concert
Nnenna Freelon performs at the Design a World Without ALS benefit concert 7 p.m. at Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St. For information and tickets: bit.ly/2o66HC9, carolinatheatre.org.
‘Land of Enterprise’
Historian Benjamin Waterhouse discusses his book “The Land of Enterprise: A Business History of the United States” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com
Gold Star father
Muslim-American Gold Star father Khizr Khan speaks at 7:30 p.m. at the Trent Semans Center for Health Education, 8 Searle Center Drive, at Duke University School of Medicine. Khan spoke last year at the Democratic National Convention. The program, A Conversation with Khizr Khan, is free and open to the public. bit.ly/2o3dcFn
Friday
Earth Day picnic
The Earth Day picnic is noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Lucky Strike tower on the American Tobacco campus. The event will feature food vendors, music, games and environmental information booths. bit.ly/2o7blyv
National security
Gen. Keith Alexander, former commander of U.S. Cyber Command and former director of the National Security Agency, speaks at 5:30 p.m. in Gross Hall Auditorium at Duke University. Free and open to the public. He is scheduled to discuss “Staying Ahead of the Curve: Securing a Nation Amid Change.” bit.ly/2otxCK9
Third Friday Durham
The monthly art walk features live music, receptions and activities beginning at 6 p.m. at various galleries and other venues throughout Durham. 3rdfridaydurham.com
Duke Chorale
The Duke Chorale’s Celebration Concert is 8 p.m. in the lobby of the Biddle Music Building, 9 Brodie Gym Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Star Party
Explore the night sky at the Star Party from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Old North Durham Park, 310 W. Geer St. Free; no registration required. High-powered telescopes will be on site. Children must be accompanied by an adult. durhamnc.gov
Art show
An exhibit featuring works by students in Durham Public Schools opens at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. The exhibit runs through May 24. northgatemall.com
Saturday
Earth Day
▪ The Durham ReUse Rodeo is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakewood Shopping Center, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. Participants can donate items to multiple nonprofits at the one-stop-drop event. For information: bit.ly/2nm3TUI.
▪ The Triangle Land Conservancy celebrates the opening of Brumley Nature Preserve, 2818-2998 Old State Hwy. 10, Chapel Hill. Festivities are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature guided hikes, nature activities, demonstrations, local beer and food trucks. For information, go to bit.ly/2oNdSlL. triangleland.org
▪ Use materials from the Scrap Exchange to create something uniquely yours during Materials Day 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. The make-and-take event will feature live music, food trucks, the MakerLab and tours of the “Wonder of Learning” exhibit. bit.ly/2oDDuRO, northgatemall.com
▪ The Durham Earth Day Festival is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Durham Central Park, 502 Foster St. Free admission; rain or shine. The event will feature a Sustainability Expo, Earth Day Market, live music, performances, a parade, children’s activities and food vendors. For more information, go to bit.ly/2oJj2zp or bit.ly/2nSNhje. durhamnc.gov
Great Human Race
The 22nd annual Great Human Race, a 5K run or walk fundraiser for Triangle nonprofits, is 8:30 a.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St. bit.ly/2oQRsNG
Surrender commemoration
Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham, commemorates the 152nd anniversary of the surrender of Confederate forces with free activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bennett farm was the site of the largest surrender of the Civil War in April 1865. bennettplacehistoricsite.com
Farm tour
The 22nd annual Piedmont Farm Tour is April 22-23. The event will feature tours and other activities at farms in Alamance, Chatham, Orange and Person counties. Two-day tickets: $30 advance per vehicle. For information, go to bit.ly/2otpwT0 or carolinafarmstewards.org.
Caring for roses
Learn how to care for roses at the Fundamentals of Rose Care class 10 a.m. at Witherspoon Rose Garden, 4800 Garrett Road, Durham. Free. To register, go to witherspoonrose.com.
Duke String School
The Duke University String School chamber music concert is 5 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Liberty Arts
Nonprofit Liberty Arts Sculpture Studio and Foundry holds an open house 6-9 p.m. at its new location, 918 Pearl St., Durham. libertyartsnc.org
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Comments