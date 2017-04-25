Daybook: April 26-29

Wednesday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.
Wednesday Market
The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
‘Border Child’
Michel Stone reads from her book “Border Child: A Novel” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com
Bennett Place
The third annual Civil War School Days program continues through Thursday, April 27, at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Free; advance registration required. bit.ly/2orwmW5, bennettplacehistoricsite.com
Thursday
Horse & Buggy
Horse & Buggy Press and Friends holds a grand opening from 5-9 p.m. at its new location, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2oIChrD, horseandbuggypress.com
Recital
Katharina Uhde, violin, and R. Larry Todd, piano, perform “The Music of Mrs. H.H.A. Beach” at 6 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Duke Homestead
The documentary “The Rise and Fall of Liberty” screens at 6:30 p.m. at Duke Homestead Historic Site, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. Free. dukehomestead.org
Duke gardens
The program Buy Healthy Plants and Plant Them Well is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Free; registration required. Durham County Extension Master Gardener Chris Apple will teach the class. 919-668-1707, bit.ly/2lS6aVN, gardens.duke.edu
‘J is for Jazz’
An opening reception is 6-8 p.m. for the exhibit “J is for Jazz” at the Museum of Durham History/History Hub, 500 W. Main St. museumofdurhamhistory.org
Friday
Book sale
The Friends of the Durham Library Grand Opening Book Sale is April 28-29 at the group’s new location, Books Among Friends at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. No membership required; no bag sale. bit.ly/2pcVnoc, friendsofthedurhamlibrary.org, northgatemall.com
Art of Cool Festival
The Art of Cool Festival is April 28-30 at Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St. aocfestival.org
Saturday
Bird walk
New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.
I Love Durham Limpio
Volunteer to remove litter from parks, streets and streams at I Love Durham Limpio, or clean, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event kicks off in the parking lot across from the Scrap Exchange in Lakewood Shopping Center, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. An Educational Resources Fair also will be held. To register, go to bit.ly/2nB6cyo or keepdurhambeautiful.org.
Baseball clinic
Learn the basics of baseball at the Youth Baseball Clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Road, Durham. For ages 5-12; advance registration required. Cost: $6. bit.ly/2orl7gs, durhamnc.gov
Book swap
Durham County Library and Book Harvest hold a book swap 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. The event is part of the Dia de Los Niños, Children’s Day, celebration. Bring books to swap for new ones. The event also will include music, performances and children’s activities. bit.ly/2paOh6k, northgatemall.com
Beats n Bars
The Art of Cool Official Day Party and Beats n Bars Festival is noon to 5 p.m. at CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St., Durham. Free. bit.ly/2pydMey
Kids’ Biathlon
The Kids’ Biathlon fitness event is 1- 4 p.m. at Edison Johnson Recreation Center, 500 W. Murray Ave., Durham. Free; for ages 5-12. Advance registration required. For information: bit.ly/2p0VeHt, durhamnc.gov.
Duke String School
The Duke University String School violin and cello group performance is 4 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu
Durham Chess Club
The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com
Neighborhood grants
The deadline has been extended to Sunday, April 30, for Durham neighborhood groups to apply for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes and suicide prevention activities. For more information, go to bit.ly/2nFIIvI.
Senior Pet Month
Independent Animal Rescue is offering reduced fees in April for adoptions of senior cats or dogs. animalrescue.net
Youth Commission
Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the Durham Youth Commission. The group is open to students in grades 9-12. For information, go to bit.ly/2mTe42H.
G.R.E.A.T. camps
Registration is open through May 1 for the Durham Police Department’s G.R.E.A.T. summer camps for children ages 9-13. For more information, go to bit.ly/2pdmsaz. durhamnc.gov
Markets
▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S
▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.
Comments