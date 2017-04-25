Durham News: Community

April 25, 2017 6:00 AM

Daybook: April 26-29

Wednesday

Bird walk

New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of the Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Birders of all skill levels may attend. Bring snacks and water; wear long pants and sturdy shoes. Canceled if heavy rain. For more information, email Vern Bothwell at vbothwell@jbdlaw.com.

Wednesday Market

The Wednesday Market of the Durham Farmers’ Market is open 3-6 p.m. in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com

‘Border Child’

Michel Stone reads from her book “Border Child: A Novel” at 7 p.m. at The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham. 919-286-2700, regulatorbookshop.com

Bennett Place

The third annual Civil War School Days program continues through Thursday, April 27, at Bennett Place Historic Site, 4409 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham. Free; advance registration required. bit.ly/2orwmW5, bennettplacehistoricsite.com

Thursday

Horse & Buggy

Horse & Buggy Press and Friends holds a grand opening from 5-9 p.m. at its new location, 1116 Broad St., Durham. bit.ly/2oIChrD, horseandbuggypress.com

Recital

Katharina Uhde, violin, and R. Larry Todd, piano, perform “The Music of Mrs. H.H.A. Beach” at 6 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu

Duke Homestead

The documentary “The Rise and Fall of Liberty” screens at 6:30 p.m. at Duke Homestead Historic Site, 2828 Duke Homestead Road, Durham. Free. dukehomestead.org

Duke gardens

The program Buy Healthy Plants and Plant Them Well is 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Sarah P. Duke Gardens, 420 Anderson St., Durham. Free; registration required. Durham County Extension Master Gardener Chris Apple will teach the class. 919-668-1707, bit.ly/2lS6aVN, gardens.duke.edu

‘J is for Jazz’

An opening reception is 6-8 p.m. for the exhibit “J is for Jazz” at the Museum of Durham History/History Hub, 500 W. Main St. museumofdurhamhistory.org

Friday

Book sale

The Friends of the Durham Library Grand Opening Book Sale is April 28-29 at the group’s new location, Books Among Friends at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. Hours are 3-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. No membership required; no bag sale. bit.ly/2pcVnoc, friendsofthedurhamlibrary.org, northgatemall.com

Art of Cool Festival

The Art of Cool Festival is April 28-30 at Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St. aocfestival.org

Saturday

Bird walk

New Hope Audubon Society holds a bird walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. in front of Wild Bird Center at East Gate Shopping Center, 1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. Open to birders of all skill levels. Canceled if heavy rain. For information, email David Anderson at d47anders@gmail.com.

I Love Durham Limpio

Volunteer to remove litter from parks, streets and streams at I Love Durham Limpio, or clean, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event kicks off in the parking lot across from the Scrap Exchange in Lakewood Shopping Center, 2050 Chapel Hill Road. An Educational Resources Fair also will be held. To register, go to bit.ly/2nB6cyo or keepdurhambeautiful.org.

Baseball clinic

Learn the basics of baseball at the Youth Baseball Clinic 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Springs Park, 3805 Valley Springs Road, Durham. For ages 5-12; advance registration required. Cost: $6. bit.ly/2orl7gs, durhamnc.gov

Book swap

Durham County Library and Book Harvest hold a book swap 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Children’s Alleyway at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. The event is part of the Dia de Los Niños, Children’s Day, celebration. Bring books to swap for new ones. The event also will include music, performances and children’s activities. bit.ly/2paOh6k, northgatemall.com

Beats n Bars

The Art of Cool Official Day Party and Beats n Bars Festival is noon to 5 p.m. at CCB Plaza, 201 Corcoran St., Durham. Free. bit.ly/2pydMey

Kids’ Biathlon

The Kids’ Biathlon fitness event is 1- 4 p.m. at Edison Johnson Recreation Center, 500 W. Murray Ave., Durham. Free; for ages 5-12. Advance registration required. For information: bit.ly/2p0VeHt, durhamnc.gov.

Duke String School

The Duke University String School violin and cello group performance is 4 p.m. in the Nelson Music Room at the East Duke Building, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham. Free. music.duke.edu

Durham Chess Club

The Durham Chess Club meets for casual chess from 2-4:30 p.m. Saturdays at North Regional Library, 221 Milton Road. Sets, boards and instructions are provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome. 919-479-7020, cconero@aol.com

Neighborhood grants

The deadline has been extended to Sunday, April 30, for Durham neighborhood groups to apply for matching city grants up to $1,500 for projects that benefit residents’ health. The city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department is partnering with Duke University Health System and Healthy Durham 20/20 for the Neighborhood Matching Grants for Health program. Projects eligible for funding include urban gardening, healthy cooking classes and suicide prevention activities. For more information, go to bit.ly/2nFIIvI.

Senior Pet Month

Independent Animal Rescue is offering reduced fees in April for adoptions of senior cats or dogs. animalrescue.net

Youth Commission

Applications are being accepted through April 30 for the Durham Youth Commission. The group is open to students in grades 9-12. For information, go to bit.ly/2mTe42H.

G.R.E.A.T. camps

Registration is open through May 1 for the Durham Police Department’s G.R.E.A.T. summer camps for children ages 9-13. For more information, go to bit.ly/2pdmsaz. durhamnc.gov

Markets

▪ The Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in the Pavilion at Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St. durhamfarmersmarket.com

▪ The Durham Roots Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon outside Stadium 10 Theaters at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd. northgatemall.com, bit.ly/2mlYV9S

▪ The South Durham Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon in Greenwood Commons Shopping Center, 5410 N.C. 55. bit.ly/2nfpdKb, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org

Please send announcements two weeks before your event to durham@newsobserver.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UNC doctor leads efforts to help survivors of the Ebola virus

UNC doctor leads efforts to help survivors of the Ebola virus 2:48

UNC doctor leads efforts to help survivors of the Ebola virus
The sights and sounds of a rainy day in the Old North State 1:16

The sights and sounds of a rainy day in the Old North State
Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 1:52

Weather forecast for central and eastern NC

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos