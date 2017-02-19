ELEANOR HOWELLS CHAPMAN died peacefully in her sleep at home on Sunday January 29, 2017.
Born February 19, 1938 in Durham, North Carolina to Callie and Lloyd Howells. She is preceded in death by Callie and Lloyd Howells, Baby Christie Chapman and best friend, Millie Alonso (Bubbie). She is survived by daughter Laura Bowles and her husband Karl and son Erik; daughter Gail Hassmer and her husband Jim and children Sarah and TJ; brother Robert Howells and his wife Nan and children Christie, Jennifer and Tracie; cousins Becky Roberts, Helen Miller, Margaret Miller, Carolyn Sherrill, Nancy Scoggins, Steve Neighbours, Bill Mangum and Mary Fox.
Eleanor was named Ms. Durham sometime in the 50s.
She worked at Duke University for many years and moved to Houston, Texas, as Administrative Assistant to Dr. Stanley Appel working to open the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Department at the Texas Medical Center. She worked for Dr. Appel for many years. Her last job was working with Dr. Dorothy Lewis at the Immunology Department at Baylor College of Medicine finding a cure for AIDS and other diseases.
For many years, she opened her home to any and all medical students from other countries on Thanksgiving. There was always a crowd and lots of food.
She was very fond of cats and always had a cat or two in the house.
Eleanor lamented that it rained on every birthday. On the day she died, it was the best day imaginable with clear blue skies. It was a perfect day.
Comments