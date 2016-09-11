About those Souls to the Polls – Allison Mahaley

This presidential election has been jaw-dropping. For North Carolinians, the national election simply echoes what we have been facing since our state politics shifted dramatically in 2012.
It feels like the culmination of nearly four decades of the Religious Right’s veiled racism and oppressive worldview coming to fruition. During this time, conservative strategists have used moral high ground to mobilize an evangelical voting block. Many of these voters seem to have little regard for consequences on broader issues.
Liberty University’s Jerry Farewell Jr. has supported Donald Trump from the outset. Falwell claims he supports Trump because “saving the country from terrorist attacks, runaway debt and open borders has to be the first priority.” What is most astonishing, however, has been the pivot of other evangelical religious leaders to back a presidential candidate who is clearly not evangelical and by all deed and word, barely religious. They are putting a right-wing political agenda ahead of the “values” they so claim to treasure.
For decades, evangelical ministers have used their bully pulpits to sway their congregants, some even going so far as to mail out sample ballots – knowing that the underfunded and muzzled IRS would not go after them for doing it. They rallied their folks to protect unborn babies and denounce LGBTQ people as sick sinners not worthy of equal protection. They have organized “Pulpit Freedom Sundays” to openly endorse political candidates, often swaying many voters to vote against their own best interest on countless other issues because “how could we fund killing babies?” On these Sundays, many ministers put aside the historical teachings of Jesus of Nazareth and the laws of our country. By being bold enough to do so, they gained an advantage over those who continued to play by the rules simply trusting their members to vote their consciences.
Most astonishing has been the pivot of other evangelical religious leaders to back a presidential candidate who is clearly not evangelical and, by all deed and word, barely religious.
Now many religious leaders know that it’s time to push back. Too many people are suffering. Too much poverty is burdening our communities. Too much sickness is weighing on the uninsured. Too many human beings are living in the shadows terrified. And most importantly, ongoing efforts to suppress the African-American vote calls for a moral response.
To many of us, issues like Medicaid expansion, the minimum wage, immigration reform and voter suppression are the real moral concerns of the day. The time has come for all people of conscience, whether faith-based or secular, to use the organizational power of their institutions to shine a light on the morality of the policies of political candidates – regardless of party. Policy makers who intentionally harm “the least of these” deserve tough scrutiny. We are our brothers’ keepers, and democracy and freedom depend upon our active participation in civic life.
Allison Mahaley is the president of the Orange Durham Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.
Comments