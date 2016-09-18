Signs of success in Ephesus-Fordham

If you’ve recently been to the Ephesus-Fordham district – the area of Chapel Hill characterized by suburban-style strip malls, including Eastgate Shopping Center, Village Plaza and Rams Plaza – you’ve probably noticed some changes happening in that area of town.
Frequent readers of the Chapel Hill News and its opinion page may be familiar with Ephesus-Fordham and the changes happening there; casual readers, maybe not so much. The background is this: In 2014, the Chapel Hill Town Council approved a rezoning of the area to what is called a form-based code. Unlike traditional zoning, form-based codes set specific design standards and development regulations that development applications must comply with. If town staff review an application and find that it complies, the application is approved for development without the need for a Town Council hearing and vote. This streamlined development process provides certainty to the private market to encourage investment in the district that would otherwise never happen.
Form-based code is important for getting what we want.
It’s important to remember why the Town Council took this approach. The Ephesus-Fordham district has significant traffic and congestion issues and major flooding challenges. Solving these issues isn’t cheap; new infrastructure in the form of new roads and stormwater mitigation requires a significant monetary investment that the town could not cover without new revenue. By implementing a form-based code to stimulate new developments that will generate new tax revenues, our town government is able to finance these vital improvements without increasing property taxes — a win-win for all stakeholders involved.
As the current construction in the district indicates, the form-based code is showing success so far. As of this writing, five new projects have been approved under the new zoning and another five are anticipated in the coming months. If these applications had faced the daunting development approval process that most applications have to go through, it’s highly unlikely we would have seen any of these projects proposed at all, let alone already happening. With new residents in the district at the Alexan apartments and new businesses filling new storefronts, vital tax revenue will begin to flow into our community, funding those critical transportation and stormwater improvements we need for this area of town.
Getting form-based code right takes time.
If you read the Chapel Hill News closely enough, you may also be aware that the town is working with a consultant to make minor modifications to the Ephesus-Fordham regulations. To their credit, Town Council members and community members, including some on the Community Design Commission and Planning Commission, have asked to strengthen the walkability of the district and ensure that new developments meet our expectation for a walkable, urban center instead of an underperforming and outdated suburban area.
These minor tweaks are meant only to strengthen the form-based code and build upon the intent for urban redevelopment that grows our tax base in the district. We have to keep this fact in mind as these modifications go forward. Minor changes to form-based codes are a common and expected part of this approach to planning. Hundreds of other cities have adopted form-based codes, and most of those cities have made changes to their codes after learning from having proposals come through their processes. This learning element of form-based codes is part of what makes them successful and ensures that the regulations meet with the intent and goals set forth in the plans that created them.
Making minor modifications is a positive step toward achieving our desired infrastructure improvements and economic development goals – but we cannot lose sight of these goals in modifying our code. We must remain committed to the economic development goals that are central to achieving long-term local sustainability here in Chapel Hill. The Ephesus-Fordham form-based code has moved us closer to achieving that goal, and we should remain committed to seeing it succeed in the interest of a stronger Chapel Hill of the future.
Travis Crayton (tjcrayton@gmail.com) and Molly De Marco (mollydemarco@gmail.com) are editors of the blog OrangePolitics.org and live in Chapel Hill.
