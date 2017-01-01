What you’re saying: Elliot Galdy, M.J.Pearle, Sherri Zann Rosenthal

GOP letting Russia off the hook
I can’t say that I’m used to the level of hypocrisy that both political parties, particularly in my view the GOP, rise to when it suits their needs. However, I accept that it’s part of politics.
That being said, it is particularly stunning that some Republicans, senators, representatives, operatives and members of the Trump transition team, seem more incensed by the CIA’s process, or lack thereof, of briefing them on the hacking than they are with the Russians for the hacking.
As it has been called previously in the press, this is akin to an act of war by a foreign nation seeking to undermine our election. It’s time the GOP got their priorities straight.
Elliot Galdy
Durham
N.C. moderate no more
I really don’t care what Democrats in the state legislature did 40 years ago. I’m not a native of North Carolina. I live in a 100-family subdivision in South Durham near RTP and most of my neighbors are like me – from other states or other countries. What I do care about is that my vote counts.
I voted to oust our “bathroom bill” governor for someone who will try to stem the fallout from that controversial legislation and get this state on the right track again. The state legislature nullified my vote. That’s wrong.
Furthermore, it’s appalling that the public was ousted from watching the final votes on the legislation gutting our new governor’s authority.
Recently, I posted a note on Facebook to my friends from the five states where my family has lived: “Warning: If you a planning a vacation, looking for a spot to retire or a place for a new business venture, don’t come to North Carolina. The moderate state we thought we moved to is no more.”
M.J. Pearle
Durham
We need checks and balances again
North Carolinians will have opportunity to reject Republican government by ambush next year when new legislative elections are held to partially remedy the damage of election districts found unconstitutional. The Republican hyper-majority is the result of these unconstitutional districts.
Yet in the news article “McCrory starts signing bills to limit Democrats” (N&O, Dec. 17) Republican representative Nelson Dollar is quoted: “This is no coup. Every member was elected in a constitutional way.” He knows this is not true.
Take Republican statements, turn them upside down and the opposite often fits the known facts much better. Please remember the arrogance and disdain for facts and resident input – or even input by Democratic legislators – this Republican hyper-majority has shown.
In 2017, please vote to restore checks and balances to our legislature.
Sherri Zann Rosenthal
Durham
