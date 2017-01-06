What you’re saying: Mark G. Rodin, Marjorie George, Neal Paris and Joe Moran

Make this change
So our City Council is once again considering eliminating Durham’s municipal primary for the third (or is it now the fourth) time since 2006 (TDN, Dec. 2). Yes, let’s do this!
I sincerely hope as someone who has been a judge at the Triangle Presbyterian Church precinct for the past four years our council will have the courage to make this change and either save $137,700 reportedly spent on the 2015 primary or use this money instead for high-priority public safety, public works, or recreational needs.
Let’s use the plurality method to elect our mayor and council or have a runoff if necessary in a race where there are more than two candidates and none receives more than 40 per cent of the total votes cast.
It makes no common sense at all to have me and two other judges required under North Carolina election law work 14 hours (including an hour preparing for voting election day) for a turnout of under 100 to 150 people in most precincts inside the city limits. In 2015 only 7.65 per cent of all registered voters cast ballots.
There are better ways to spend money.
Mark G. Rodin
Durham
McCrory didn’t deserve ‘perk’
Regarding the Dec. 26 N&O news article “Lawmakers considered but rejected perk for McCrory”: Poor Pat McCrory. His cronies in the legislature wouldn’t give him free, life-long health insurance.
Funny thing is, I wouldn’t have begrudged him this benefit if he and those same cronies had acted responsibly to ensure the rest of us, especially those most in need.
Marjorie George
Durham
Merchandizing death
Christmas day was calm and beautiful. My daughter, her husband and 4-year-old came for dinner and we took a stroll in our quiet neighborhood. Midway around the block we heard a 10- to 15-second burst of semi-automatic gunfire. “A new Christmas gift,” someone quipped.
For five years I lived in a militarized border area between Honduras and El Salvador and regularly heard Belgian FALs and M-16s being fired at close range. I’ve traveled with armed guards in Guatemala and in the Northwest Frontier Province of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan. I’ve been privy to automatic weapons demonstrations and have fired a semi-automatic weapon. What is more to the point, I’ve both seen,.and heard the moans and cries of, wounded and dying soldiers.
There is no justification whether in urban, suburban or rural America for citizens to arm themselves with these military-clone, semi-automatic weapons.
The world is not dangerous because of a lack of these battle-ready armaments. Any person who says differently is lying. Any politician or corporate executive, any organization or company that either promotes or profits from their acquisition is merchandizing death.
If we don’t stop and change we shall – and justifiably so – reap a bloody harvest.
Joe Moran
Durham
Stay tuned on Trump, Putin
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are exchanging love notes through the media. It's pretty to watch.
However, there are rumors out of Moscow that the Russians are secretly gleeful. Gleeful! They supposedly consider Trump headstrong but not very smart, easily manipulated. If so, they have him right where they want him.
In any case, where is this bromance headed? Putin to the White House? State dinners with vodka toasts? Long intimate, one-on-one conversations at Camp David? Hard to say. The course of true love never did run smooth. We’ll just have to stay tuned.
Neal Paris
Durham
Tell us about it
