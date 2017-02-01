Educate and engage lawmakers to fund upstream solutions – Sharon Hirsch

0:54 Spectacular Fire Hose of Lava Pours Into Ocean Pause

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

0:28 Google Fiber arrives in Raleigh

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

1:08 Who is Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands