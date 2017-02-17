Metamorphosis, or life as a dung beetle

Each of us in our own way tries to make sense of the world through storytelling.
Let me tell you a story, one might say, and the storyteller is off, conveying an anecdote or miniature event, which, it seems to them, perfectly describes their view of the world, or, perhaps, the exact opposite of their world view.
So, too, in the telling, the listener is transported to that time and place, and, if the storyteller is any good, transformed by something impossible to name. Why we need stories, therefore, is a mystery.
I’m in my boyhood backyard, under the clothesline with its sloping cord that hangs between two T-shaped metal poles. My brother is beside me, occasionally swatting at the clothesline, tempted, I know, to hang from it with his weight.
The wet clothes hang according to type – socks, pants, shirts, etc. I am 8 and my brother three years younger, and he hangs on my every word as I tell him the difficulties of third grade. I make up names of math subjects, each one more fantastical, and although I don’t recall specifically what I said, it was the inflection and emphasis placed upon the made-up words, all designed to instill fear in my brother, that I remember.
I, fortunately, grew out of this need to illicit fear.
Hermann Hesse, in describing the mystic Myshkin in Dostoevsky’s “The Idiot” said, “Whoever feels, if only for an instant, that spirit and nature, good and evil are interchangeable is the most dangerous enemy of all forms of order. For that is where the opposite of order is, and there chaos begins.”
There are periods of modern history when life resembles the novels of Kafka. One-hundred years ago, “Gregor Samsa woke up one morning from unsettling dreams, he found himself changed in his bed into a monstrous vermin.” In the second paragraph of Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis,” he makes it clear: “It was no dream.”
Kafka’s language is the voice of realism, despite the fantastical nature of what happens to Samsa. The narrator (Samsa) is primarily concerned, at first, about how he is to get out of bed and to the office, where he works as a traveling salesman. He is the sole breadwinner for his family, supporting his mother, father, and sister. Kafka tells his story in ordinary language, the third-person narration providing sufficient distance so that the reader immediately accepts Samsa’s condition and circumstances. Samsa is a human in bug form.
Metamorphosis in service of others is a form of transcendence, but in service of oneself only it can lead to chaos and destruction.
Kafka’s work is certainly open to multiple interpretations. I wouldn’t claim the political to be primary; however the concept of something Kafkan, defined by Milan Kundera as “the progressive concentration of power, tending to deify itself; the bureaucratization of social activity that turns all institutions into boundless labyrinths; the resulting depersonalization of the individual,” is apt.
And often in Kafka’s stories the transformation happens suddenly, although the underlying social proclivities were always there. They were simply ignored, or the protagonists were unaware.
Today I think, I hope, we are not so ignorant. In “The Judgment” the son ends his life at the behest of the father. Throughout his oeuvre Kafka’s characters struggle against some unnamed guilt, which they ultimately accept. Others, today, will attempt to make us culpable for what they term our weakness i.e. our acceptance of others.
This is not to say that those who feel disenfranchised should be ignored. On the contrary, exclusion is ultimately the true villain. In “The Castle,” Kafka asks, “Does not the least bit of authority contain the whole?” In that any group that is judged or blamed, or, worse, demeaned and cursed, humanity stultifies.
Zoologically speaking, a metamorphosis occurs when an immature animal is transformed into a mature one. People and civilizations, however, paradoxically, have not always transcended. That is why language that demeans, separates, blames at its best has to be confronted. Metamorphosis in service of others is a form of transcendence, but in service of oneself only it can lead to chaos and destruction. Escapism is not liberation.
Back to my brother. Years after the scene around the clothesline, we sat at the kitchen table doing math problems. It was before our mother left and darkness befell our family. Gary (my brother) was having problems with his multiplications, and I helped him figure out how to line up the numbers below the first row. I remember him thanking me with such joy at solving his dilemma.
In Kafka’s tale “The Burrow,” the main character constructs an intricate array of narrow tunnels that separate him from the outside world and his perceived enemies. The walls of his tunnels and his Castle Keep are designed specifically for his shape and form.
“It is comparatively easy to trust someone if you’re supervising him or at least can supervise him,” the narrator says, “perhaps it is possible even to trust someone at a distance, but completely to trust someone outside the burrow… that is, in a different world, that, it seems to me, is impossible.”
Yet the narrator admits from the very beginning: “All that can be seen from the outside is a big hole; that, however, really leads nowhere ...”
