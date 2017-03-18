What you’re saying: Mark G. Rodin and Bryon Sundberg

News that Durham police are no longer conducting random motor-vehicle checks will not be received well at the N.C. General Assembly.
The Republican majority in its build-the-wall-and-deport-them frenzy will use the recent announcement from Chief C.J. Davis as incentive to approve a bill sponsored by Sen. Norman Sanderson (R-Pamlico) imposing the loss of tax revenues on any city or town where law enforcement officers do not obey federal immigration laws.
As explained in a News & Observer story published March 4, Sanderson’s bill would cause non complying cities and towns to lose street-repair funding, revenue from beer and wine taxes, telecommunication taxes, sales taxes on video programming, taxes on natural gases and scrap-tire disposal taxes.
Council members in Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Durham and Hillsborough would do well to ask their financial staffs how much revenue would be lost if the General Assembly approves this bill and then overrides Gov. Roy Cooper’s likely veto. Is a public statement like the one Davis made on March 6 worth the loss of revenue? The welfare of Spanish-speaking residents who came here to work but may not be legal U.S. residents is certainly a worthy and justifiable cause, but our legislators are intently focused on achieving their goals.
Sanderson’s bill apparently has the support of Senate President Phil Berger whose office supported it in a news release. “While we all welcome immigrants who come to our state legally local politicians, law enforcement and public university officials are not above following immigration laws, and hopefully these changes will provide the incentive needed to make them do the right thing,” Sanderson is quoted as saying in the news release which adds “officials in the cities of Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Durham have made public statements casting doubt on their willingness to abide by the law.”
It is time for council members to seriously and thoughtfully consider the financial ramifications for their communities as well as how much of a property tax increase is needed to replace the lost state revenue. Open defiance of those in power who currently control our government is not a smart course of action. Raising money to support the campaigns of of candidates with less draconian views is the wiser way.
Mark G. Rodin
Durham
Sessions told the truth
Arlen Custer wrote a letter to the editor stating that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied during his confirmation hearings. That is not true! The question he was asked by Sen. Al Franken was “Did you meet with any Russian officials during the campaign about the election?” He answered “No.” This was true.
Jeff Sessions did meet the Russian ambassador on two occasions in his capacity as a senator. On one occasion he was with other senators and there were other ambassadors there as well. This was an event in which he and the other senators were sent by former President Obama. The other occasion was after Sessions spoke at an event for the Heritage Foundation. The Russian ambassador came up to him afterwards. On both occasions they did NOT talk about the election.
Attorney General Sessions answered the question he was asked truthfully.
Furthermore, the Russians did not influence the outcome of the election. President Trump won the election because of the evangelical Christian voters, like myself. There was a high turnout of evangelical Christian voters, many who didn’t vote in the two previous elections because they didn’t like either candidate. They were not going to vote for Hillary Clinton because of her hatred and disdain for evangelical Christians. This is true as was evident in comments from her speech at the World Women’s Summit on April 23, 2015. She said, “Just like certain laws, deep-seated religious beliefs need to be changed. If I am elected president, I will use government force to force people to change their religious beliefs. Force them to accept abortion and force them to accept gay marriage.” This would have been unconstitutional if it had happened.
It is the Democrats, liberal activist groups and the liberally biased news media that are lying. Not President Trump and his administration!
Arlen Custer needs to get his facts straight before he sends any more letters to the editor.
Bryon Sundberg
Durham
