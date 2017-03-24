What you’re saying: Kent Anglin, Gordon Hansen, Sarah McGiverin, Melissa McCullough and Vasudha Gupta

Thanks, Gaspo
Thanks to Gaspo for his column “Durham County consulting contract a sweet deal?” on the unexpected media attention PR consultant cost. Glad the county commissioners woke up and found out about it. I would have been happy to do it for half the $28,000 and probably as good a job.
Kent Anglin
Durham
Light rail fights sprawl
A few local residents are trying to derail the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit project that citizens voted for five years ago. The Sierra Club would like to point out that the DOLRT, besides being important for our local economy, is needed to help us meet our responsibility for cutting greenhouse gases and saving our green spaces.
The Sierra Club has been fighting sprawl since the early 1990s and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change notes that urban form is strongly linked to GHG emissions. “Key urban form drivers of energy and greenhouse gases are density, land use mix, connectivity and accessibility,” factors that are “interrelated and interdependent.”
They and other experts note that density along transit routes, will work in an interrelated way to create vibrant, productive, healthy communities – places that attract both empty-nesters and creative millennials who move first to a great place and then look for work. Luckily, this type of growth has co-benefits for us, including infrastructure cost savings for the municipality, improved air quality, and the health benefits that accrue as individuals spend more time walking.
The DOLRT project has been designed to cover the key commuting routes in our community. It will help Durham and Orange manage the growth that is coming and encourage vibrant, healthy communities along the rail line. And it will play a small but vital role in our larger fight to combat greenhouse gas emissions. We urge everyone who cares about the natural environment – at both the local and global scale – to contact your local elected officials and voice your continued support for the DOLRT.
Melissa McCullough and the Executive Committee of the Orange Chatham Group
N.C. Sierra Club
Clinton misquoted
I read Bryon Sundberg’s letter to the editor last Sunday in disbelief. It turns out, my disbelief was well placed.
Mr. Sundberg claimed to be quoting a speech that Hillary Clinton made in 2015. The speech is real, but his quote is not. If people were opposed to Clinton’s campaign because they believed she would “use government force to force them to change their religious beliefs,” then they grossly were misled. This speech was recorded: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=pVTiAJ1e9SM
Mr. Sundberg was misinformed. What is the excuse of the N&O editorial board? I understand printing letters of people who differ on matters of opinion, as well as letters by those who bring unreported facts to the table. But when someone quotes as a “fact” something that is both inflammatory and demonstrably false, a newspaper has the responsibility not to spread falsehoods by uncritically printing whatever they are sent.
Sarah McGiverin
Durham
Note: A correction appears on page 2 today.
What Saunders left out
It was interesting to read the very-liberal leaning writer, Barry Saunders, praising the Uber-driving lawyer who stood up to the police (N&O March 14). He praised this young white man for standing up to several police officers who incorrectly stopped him.
Saunders immediately brought up the name of Rosa Parks and added he was a “latter day hero,” stating can you imagine what would have happened if the young man’s name had a minority-sounding name what would have happened? That was totally uncalled for.
Many white police officers, and I might add, black officers as well, would first have to chase the stolen car, with four or five occupants in, then approach the stopped vehicle, be concerned that they would be gunned down, none of that implied by Saunders.
Unfortunately this occurs too often, but seldom do we hear or read about the many racist mayors, politicos, and liberal newspapers directing an unkind word toward their own race. For example, in the same edition of the N&O there was an article covering the trial of two black men who brutally killed a highly respected professor while he was walking near the UNC campus.
Nowhere did I read or hear on TV the very often outspoken leaders in the black community stand up and condemn the two murderers in this senseless killing. In fact, the silence was deafening. No wonder there is still so much tension between the races when the news coverage is so slanted by the media and politicos.
Gordon Hansen
Durham
Blow to families
Trump care is a blow to working-class families, older adults and an assault on Medicaid and Medicare! It does nothing to cut costs, the very premise on which it is planning to supersede Obamacare.
Trump or the Republicans have had years to work on a better and more economical health care to Obamacare! But they did nothing. Now they want to pass a shoddy and expensive health care plan (just to make sure they keep their election pledge), with no regard to the 24 million who will be thrown off the boat and will come running to emergency care, adding to already burdened tax payers.
Please, reject Trump care. Instead take time to think, and tweak Obamacare to improve it in bipartisan fashion.
Vasudha Gupta
Durham
