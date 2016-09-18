Spartans top Knights, get ready for Orange

3:21 Cardinal Gibbons' Wright: "We'll take it" Pause

1:23 Durham Academy drops two tough games in field hockey

3:48 Three and out with Southern Durham head coach Darius Robinson

3:19 Three and out with Riverside head coach Chris Howell

2:50 Three and out with Northwood head coach Brian Harrington

1:46 Four downs with Northern Durham head coach R.J. Wilson

1:42 Northern falls to Cardinal Gibbons in PAC-6 championship game

0:43 NCCU's Ryan Smith's excited reaction to being picked in the NFL Draft

2:07 Orange downs Northwood 8-7 in emotional match

1:26 Zach Wright leads Orange to big lacrosse win