Spartans top Knights, get ready for Orange

Southern (2-3) ended a three-game losing streak when it defeated crosstown rival Northern (1-4) 35-19 in last Friday night’s football action.
The game was the last nonconference contest on both teams’ schedules.
The Spartans will host Big-8 Conference rival Orange on Friday. Orange is ranked No. 6 in the area by the News & Observer and No. 9 in the state by the Associated Press.
Southern beat Orange twice last year in head-to-head meeting – once in the regular season and once in the state playoffs – but the Spartans had to forfeit the Big-8 championship, and their four playoff wins, because of a player whose eligibility expired in late season.
Northern will look to snap a two-game skid this week when it hosts Riverside in the PAC-6 opener for both teams.
Last Friday, Southern’s offense, which had managed only a field goal in its previous two games, exploded for 464 yards of total offense against the Knights.
With the game tied at seven after the first quarter, Southern reeled off 20 unanswered points to take a 27-7 halftime lead.
A 3-yard run by running back Joey Strong Jr. and a safety pushed it to 35-7 before Northern, which never gave up, scored the last 12 points – both by QB Luke Fenlon: a 2-yard run and a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cade Barnhill.
Strong broke loose up the middle and slipped through several tackles to scamper 34 yards and put the Spartans up 14-7 with 7:49 left in the second quarter. And the rout was on.
Southern quarterback Jalen Greene threw for 258 yards – 229 in the first half – and three TDs. Two of his TD passes went to senior wide receiver Montrel Cooper. Doubling as a safety, Cooper also made two interceptions.
Southern’s Marcus McDonald on caught 11 passes for a game-high 137 yards.
“We’ll be good. Our offensive line is new and we have a lot of new coaches, but we’ll be a good team and have a chance to make the playoffs,” Cooper said.
After completing just one pass in the first half, Fenlon went 8-for-12 for 132 yards and two TDs in the second.
BONITTA BEST
(No. 7) Hillside 43,
Halifax County, Va. 6
Hillside started and finished strong to ruin the home-opener for Halifax (1-3). The Hornets (3-1) scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives of the second half and scored three more times in the game’s final 6 minutes, 52 seconds.
A snap over the head of the Comets’ punter gave Hillside its first possession on Halifax’s 4-yard line, and on the Hornets’ first play from scrmmage Michael Bizzell scored on a 4-yard run for the first of his two first-half TDs.
Bizzell scored again on a 10-yard run with 8:35 left in the second quarter.
Hillside scored on its first two possessions of the second half and broke the game open with Trajen Womack’s 92-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:52 left in the game.
The Hornets’ defense got in on the action with a safety – tackling the Comets’ Jahkem Shelby in the endzone – for a 37-6 lead.
Hillside’s backup quarterback Damian Harris scored on a 5-yard run with 4:53 left for the game’s last touchdown.
(No.13) Sanderson 55, Jordan 15
The Spartans (4-0) defeated the visiting Falcons (0-4) thanks to Jordan Logan’s 209 yards rushing on 16 carries for four touchdowns. The Sanderson defense has only allowed 21 points in the first four games of the season. Things don’t get any easier this week for the Falcons. They head to Roxboro to play a Person County (4-1) team that’s won four in a row and has moved into the News & Observer’s rankings at No. 24.
Eric Puskar
(No. 16) Wakefield 32,
(No. 24) Riverside 0
The Wolverines (3-1) allowed a 46-yard kickoff return to D’Anthony Bright and a 43-yard scamper from tailback Kaligah Murrell to open the game, but stuffed the Pirates (2-3) from there to get their first shutout.
Leading the Wakefield offense was quarterback Matthew McKay, who completed 10 of 20 passes for 130 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Rico Jenkins, Najeem Wilson and Nathan Jester all caught touchdowns, while running back Chad Norfleet had the other score, rushing for 71 yards on 15 carries. Murrell had 117 yards on 24 carries for Riverside.
Randy Jones
Rocky Mount Prep 54,
Kestrel Heights 26
Led by senior running back Racquel Whitehead’s five-touchdown performance, the Jaguars (2-3) won without completing a pass. RMP compiled 478 rushing yards on 42 attempts and Whitehead finished with 220 yards on 20 carries. Kestrel Heights (0-4) junior wide receiver Brandon Sparrow caught 8 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
Brennan Doherty
This week
(All games at 7 p.m.)
Hillside (3-1) is at East Chapel Hill (1-3)
Jordan (0-4) plays at Roxboro Person (4-1)
Riverside (2-3) versus Northern (1-4)
Southern (2-3) hosts Orange (5-0)
Kestrel Heights has an open date
