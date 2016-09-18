DA field hockey looking to bounce back this weekend

Durham Academy coach Judy Chandler knows her team missed a golden opportunity.
Durham Academy varsity girls field hockey played an important matchup against Charlotte Latin Friday, but the outcome wasn’t what Chandler hoped. The Cavaliers (6-4) were shut out 3-0.
It was Durham Academy’s first loss this season in regulation, having lost three matches in overtime.
The defeat was doubly hard to take because of the recent changes the NCISAA made to its tournament format. This year, state championship games will be played at the highest seed, which means that the No. 1 seed could host almost the entire tournament at home.
Charlotte Latin, Country Day, Providence Day and Durham Academy have earned the top four seeds in the past four state tournaments. The Cavaliers face two more important matches when they host Country Day on Sept. 24 and go to Providence Day on Sept. 30.
“This loss does hurt us with the changes,” Chandler said. “We blew a major opportunity. And we played so well in practice, but you couldn’t tell it today. They just outplayed us.”
Durham Academy was stifled by a Charlotte Latin team that was clicking on all cylinders. The Hawks won their first five games this season without giving up a goal, including a 12-0 victory against Ardrey Kell High School three days before visiting Durham.
Durham Academy held Charlotte Latin to its fewest goals in any game so far this season, but the Hawks’ swarming defense kept the Cavaliers on the defensive the entire match.
Still, DA found some bright spots during the game.
The score easily could have been in the double digits if not for the outstanding play of senior goalie Isabel Gutierrez.
Gutierrez blocked about 20 attempted shots, including several in a span of five minutes in the second period when it seemed every player on the Charlotte Latin team was taking a shot at her.
“She was outstanding,” Chandler said. “She was just unlucky with two of the goals, but overall she just played an outstanding game.”
JV takes spotlight
While the varsity took a loss, DA’s junior varsity girls field hockey squad remained undefeated Friday (6-0) after a 3-0 shutout of previously unbeaten Charlotte Latin. The team has scored 15 goals in four games over the past week, while allowing just one.
The JV Cavaliers’ streak is an impressive one. They have knocked off Chapel Hill (twice), East Chapel Hill, Cardinal Gibbons, Jordan and Charlotte Latin. The JVs will travel to St. Mary’s School for a match Thursday at 4 p.m.
Going pink
Durham Academy’s JV and varsity volleyball teams will don pink socks during their “Pink Out” games on Sept. 29 against North Raleigh Christian Academy in support of the Susan B. Komen Foundation.
All proceeds will go towards breast cancer research. In addition to the $5 admission fee, players will be selling T-shirts, baked goods, drinks and $1 raffle tickets. Fans also are asked to wear pink.
The junior varsity plays at 4 p.m., followed by varsity at 5:15.
