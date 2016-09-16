Grant funds allow for Wendell Park expansion

Commissioners approved a contract with the state’s Clean Water Management Trust Fund that will provide the town with more than half the money it needs to purchase 36 acres of land along Buffalo Creek, adjacent to Wendell Park.
If Wake County officials approve an open space grant for the town, as expected, the money will be available to buy the parcel where a subdivision had been proposed prior to the economic downturn in 2008.
The agreement with the Clean Water Management Trust Fund would provide the town with $285,000. County funds of up to $271,000 would give the town enough money to pay the sales price of $529,000 for the land off Third Street and Wendell Falls Parkway. The purchase price amounts to just under $14,700 per acre.
Town Manager Teresa Piner told commissioners Monday night the land purchase is an important one. “This will be a tremendous feat for Wendell. This won’t be land for more ballfields. We can build trails. We would be able to build a road through there, which would give us the long-awaited second entrance to Wendell Park,” Piner said.
Town officials first learned of the state’s approval for funding this summer. The town had applied for a grant from the Clean Water Management Trust Fund and the project had been included on the state’s list, but state leaders told the town it would have to wait to see if there would be enough money left over from other projects to pay for the grant.
The state’s notice clears the way for the town to purchase most of the 53 acres in the Parkview Development site. Piner said Tuesday the town didn’t want to purchase the entire tract because it would have been cost prohibitive and because the land the town did not buy could still be developed for other purposes.
The land the town does want to purchase is along Buffalo Creek, which has been declared an impaired waterway, which means the water in Buffalo Creek is too polluted to meet water quality standards.
By purchasing the land, the town can limit development along the stream to help improve the quality of the water, which is part of the Upper Neuse River watershed.
Piner said the purchase, which could cost the town an additional $10,000 of its own money for legal fees and other expenses associated with the purchase of property, would be a much needed expansion for the park. “We know how important the park is for Wendell and this allows us to secure that land.”
No changes soon
But Piner said improvements to the property are most likely a long way off.
“The town owned the land for the community center for 30 years before we are able to build that building. We know we have other needs out there that really need to be addressed first, like bathrooms, so I don’t see anything taking place right away,” Piner said.
The road, if and when it is built, would run along the west side of the property on the far side of the property from the creek. She said contructing it all the way to Wendell Falls Parkway would be expensive and the town would have to partner with the developers of the remaining part of the tract to make that happen.
Wake County commissioners are due to consider the town’s funding request at their Oct. 3 meeting. Piner said she hopes the town could close on the land purchase by late October.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
