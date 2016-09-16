Knightdale changing planning process for multifamily development

With 542 multifamily dwelling units approved here in the first half of the year, and another 240 under construction, the town is looking to change the review process for such development in a way staff says will allow for better planning for its impact on infrastructure and traffic.
The staff has recommended amending the the Unified Development Ordinance to eliminate the Planned Residential Development zoning overlay and instead have all major subdivisions of five or more lots apply for a special use permit.
The town created the PRD in November 2015, requiring all major subdivisions be reviewed as part of a PRD. But after going through the PRD process several times, according to a staff report, the staff has determined that the special use permit process would be more appropriate.
The Town Council on Tuesday, Sept. 6, held a public hearing on the change and voted unanimously to refer the matter to the Land Use Review Board’s Sept 12 meeting for a recommendation.
Currently apartment complexes are a permitted use in several residential and mixed-use zoning districts. The town staff proposes to change this to require a special use permit, which would require a site-specific development plan and a public process.
The council also agreed to make changes to the town’s water allocation policy designed to encourage multifamily development in “activity centers,” a term used in urban planning for a mixed-use urban area where there is a concentration of commercial land uses. The majority of the 782 multifamily units the town has approved since June 1, 2015, have not been in activity centers.
The policy uses a point system in which a proposed development must get 50 points to connect to the town’s water service. Before Tuesday’s vote, multifamily apartments and condominiums not part of a mixed-use development started with varying base points and used a multiplier system to get to 50.
A multifamily development totally within an activity center got more points than one partially in an activity center, and both got more points than one outside of an activity center. Now a multifamily development not part of a mixed-use project starts with 20 base points and can add bonus for greenways, open space and other amenities to get to 50.
Mixed-use developments start with a base of 50-55 points, thus encouraging this type of development.
The changes to the policy also include a reduction in the base points for a major subdivision from 30 to 15.
