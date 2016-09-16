Knightdale, Wendell students set to attend new Raleigh schools

Two new Wake County schools opening in eastern Raleigh next school year will likely affect student assignments at some elementary and middle schools in the Knightdale and Wendell areas.
The student assignment area for Rogers Lane Elementary, under construction on Rogers Lane just west of Knightdale, is planned to include part of the attendance zones for Hodge Road and Knightdale elementary schools. The area for River Bend Middle School, under construction in northeast Raleigh, is planned to include zones now in the East Wake and Wendell middle schools zones.
Wake County Board of Education Chairman Tom Benton and Wake County Public School System Student Enrollment Director Laura Evans presented a draft of the 2017-18 enrollment plan to the system’s District 1 advisory committee on Monday, Sept. 12, at Heritage High School.
“It is all about growth,” Evans said. “We don’t just move children around willy-nilly, and over the last four or five years we’ve worked really hard to not change anybody’s assignment unless we absolutely have to, but most of the time it is because we are opening a new school.”
The system is taking comments on the plan on its website at wcpss.net/enrollmentproposal, and the second draft of the plan will be presented to the Board of Education in October.
Evans said the system tries to balance equally four main criteria in making assignments: student achievement, stability, proximity and operational efficiency.
Grandfathering
Students normally have the opportunity to stay at the same school with their siblings through the exit grade without experiencing involuntary changes in school assignment, but when assignments are necessary for the opening of a new school, such grandfathering may not be guaranteed and no transportation will be provided to students who do remain at their old school.
“If we’re opening a new school,” Evans said, “we really need people to attend the new school. ... If we be build a school for $20 million, we want some kids there.”
Evans said fourth- and fifth-graders moved to Rogers Lane will have the opportunity to stay grandfathered at their current schools.
Charter challenge
Benton also talked about the challenge of keeping diversity in the public school system – not just racially but also considering families’ means – with the rise of charter schools in the district.
Of the 18 charter schools in Wake County, Benton said, nine have a population of 80 percent or higher white and Asian students and three have a population of 90 percent or higher black students. Another two are 70 percent white and Asian. “Whether it’s been done intentionally or unintentionally, our charter schools are segregating our schools once again,” he said.
Another challenge to diversity, especially concerning affluence and student achievement, Benton said, is the disparity between schools on the western and eastern sides of the county, with more high-performing schools on the west side. “We say only half-joking,” he said, “we can load kids up from the east and down southeast and south, put them on (Interstates) 540 or 440 and bus them to west Wake, and we can take kids from west Wake and put them on 540 and 440, and they’ll crisscross.”
Matt Goad: 919-829-4826
Comments