First K-Fest at Knightdale Station Park draws fewer than expected

The inaugural K-Fest education-themed festival at Knightdale Station Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, drew fewer people than town leaders had estimated would attend, but the town plans to build on what it started in future years.
Parks and Recreation Director Tina Cheek said about 3,000 people attended throughout the day, less than the 6,000-10,000 the town had expected.
But the event drew students from every school in eastern Wake County, Cheek said, and from 100 schools all told, showing its wide appeal. There were more than 400 backpacks with school supplies given out. The town kept track of which school each of the children who received backpacks attends so it could gauge the regional impact of the festival.
“The vendor area stayed very busy throughout the day,” Cheek said. “People who were at the vendors could hear the performances that were happening.”
The vendors shut down for the performance of headlining Midnight Star, a rhythm and blues act that had several hits in the ’80s.
“It was a good day,” Cheek said. “We gave out a lot of information. It was a good community event.”
Cheek said the town staff will start working on next year’s K-Fest this month, lining up sponsors.
Town leaders said money from sponsors allowed them to bring in nationally-known Midnight Star at more than double what it typically pays for bands.
Police Chief Lawrence Capps said signs posted near the park helped alert motorists to what was going on and there were no major traffic problems. Knightdale Station Run was turned into a one-way street for the festival, and exiting cars were routed down Carolinian Avenue to Knightdale Boulevard where only right turns were allowed.
A shuttle bus at Elevation Baptist Church also helped lessen traffic, Capps said, and traffic had cleared out of the park within 15 minutes of the festival’s close.
