New road plan draws fewer critics

The town’s second stab at creating a long-range transportation plan fared much better than its first try.
Almost a year to the day after residents slammed a proposal for new roads and other street improvements, the tone at Monday night’s Wendell town board meeting was much calmer.
The plan still drew criticism from some residents, but nothing like the shrill opposition the original proposal garnered in 2015.
Back then, residents lined up during a public hearing to protest a number of specific proposals in the plan, including plans to realign the intersection of Rolesville Road and Wendell Boulevard and plans to build a southside connector that would link Wendell Falls Parkway and Selma Road.
The plan presented Monday night was not dramatically different from the original proposal, but it did include some changes recommended by residents, including a new route for the southside connector that would now use Stott’s Mill Road, which runs through Johnston County.
The proposal still calls for realigning the Rolesville Road intersection at Wendell Boulevard, to allow it to track further to the east, where it would line up with a rerouted Eagle Rock Road. Opponents worry that would cut off access to businesses like Sheetz, Leith Auto Park and the State Employees Credit Union.
Planning Director David Bergmark tried to ease the concerns of many in the crowd, by explaining that most of the changes would be spurred by development and wouldn’t impact people’s ability to do with their land what they pleased.
In cases in which the plan would affect property owners, Bergmark proposed that town leaders adopt changes to the Unified Development Ordinance which would allow for small subdivisions of property in situations where the property owners wanted to divide his property to give a family member land to build their own house. Bergmark also said some of the road improvements that would come with the division of property could be avoided if the property owner agrees to set aside easements on their property to be used when the roadway is eventually widened.
Voicing concerns
Speakers at Monday night’s meeting, questioned some aspects of the plan, including a request from former town commissioners Sid Baynes for commissioners to reconsider how the roads could move traffic around the town without sending cars and trucks along the entire length of Wendell Boulevard. He said commissioners should make a northside connector a priority instead of trying to widen Wendell Boulevard.
Referencing a another planning document, Baynes said “The Lawrence plan said the problem isn’t going to be solved by widening Wendell Boulevard. I think the northside connector is the one that’s the most critical right now.
Baynes also said he worried about the loss of property values. He referenced a state law that allows the government to prohibit certain development activities on land that is being considered for use by the government. “There’s a little thing called the Map Act and the courts have ruled that unconstitutional. I see what we’re doing here with these lines on the map as being very close to that. I think we’re heading toward legal problems as a town. Be careful about taking property rights,” Baynes said.
Carol Hinnant, also a former town commissioner, expressed concerns with the plan to reroute Rolesville Road.
“The purpose of a transportation plan is to get people from Point A to Point B as efficiently as possible and to promote economic development. We have roads in place. With the dollars this costs, we should look at the roads we already have. I’m not sure what’s on this map improves things.”
Following the hearing, town board members had little to say. Commissioner John Boyette admitted the difficulty of creating a plan that satisfies everyone.
“You can’t make all the people happy all the time and you can’t make some of the people happy any of the time. The transportation plan is always a work-in-progress. There will be new and upgraded roads on this new (plan) and I hope to see it getting traffic off Wendell Boulevard,” Boyette said.
Commissioners will be asked to make a final decision on the plan Oct. 10.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
