Wendell manager hires daughter for temporary special project

The town manager says she did not have any concerns about nepotism when she hired her daughter for a part-time, temporary job at Town Hall.
“It never occurred to me that this was nepotism or would appear to be nepotism,” Teresa Piner said of hiring of her daughter Brittany for 20-30 hours a week for about four weeks. The $8.50-an-hour job was expected to be completed by Thursday, Sept. 15, and her last day was to have been Friday, Teresa Piner said.
“If someone had a problem with it,” Teresa Piner said, “I wish they had come and talked to me about it. I’m concerned about putting the town in a bad light. I wouldn’t want to do anything that would put the town in a bad light.”
If it had been a permanent position, Piner said she would not have hired her daughter. She said the town needed help updating a database with proclamations approved by the Board of Commissioners for delivery to the state Department of Archives and History. “We have copies of all these proclamations on file,” Piner said, “but if we had a fire, Lord what would we do? It was important to me that we store these with the state archives.”
Typically, towns don’t allow their employees to hire relatives. A few years ago, Knightdale let some employees go after they realized they had relatives working in the same department.
Piner said the job was too big for the town clerk to do, with some of the proclamations dating to the early 1900s, and her daughter was available. The position was not advertised.
Scott Mooneyham, a spokesman for the N.C. League of Municipalities, said there was no state law that would prohibit the hire. “Each municipality has their own personnel laws or policies,” he said.
Brittany Piner reports to Special Assistant to the Manager and Town Clerk Sherry Scoggins but her mother made the decision to hire her.
Teresa Piner said she told Mayor Ginna Gray about the hire, but added “I take all responsibility for this decision,” Teresa Piner said. “I am the person who hires and fires for the town of Wendell.” Piner said she didn’t discuss her decision with commissioners.
Gray said she and the manager discussed the need for an adult with a lot of attention to detail for the job, and that it “was beyond the skill level of a high school student. ... There was just so much on the plate of our town clerk that she needed help.”
“I don’t make personnel decisions,” Gray added. “I’m prevented legally from that, so (Piner) alerted me and I went with (the town staff’s) recommendation.”
Matt Goad: 919-829-4826
Comments