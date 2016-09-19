Development, drought play into debt repayment for water merger

Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon are in varying stages of paying off obligations they incurred to join the Raleigh water system in 2006 as a variety of forces have forced changes to the schedule for completing the mergers.
Knightdale is in the best shape, on track to pay off its debt sometime in fiscal year 2017-18. Zebulon is projected to pay off its debt in fiscal year 2021-22 and Wendell in 2022-23.
Knightdale, Wendell and Zebulon purchased water and sewer capacity from Raleigh in 2006 based on economic growth projections from that year, expecting to pay Raleigh back through development fees and higher water and sewer rates for customers in those towns.
Once the towns pay off their expenses from the merger, water and sewer rates for their customers will become level with Raleigh’s. “The sooner the better for all of us,” Wendell Town Manager Teresa Piner said.
Currently, a Raleigh residential customer inside the city limits pays $2.47 per 100 cubic feet for consumption of up to 400 cubic feet per month, $4.12 for consumption of 500-1,000 cubic feet and $5.49 for 1,100 cubic feet and more. Customers in Garner, Rolesville and Wake Forest, which also have merged with Raleigh but have paid off all debts, also pay these rates.
Knightdale customers inside the city limits pay $6.31 per 100 cubic feet, Wendell customers inside the city limits $6.46 and Zebulon customers inside the city limits $6.67.
Fiscal year 2017-18 was the original target date for Knightdale and Wendell to pay off the expenses for the merger, and Zebulon was slated to complete the deal in fiscal year 2020-21. But the nationwide recession in 2008 hurt development fees coming into all three towns. Because that money was part of what the towns expected to use to pay their obligations to Raleigh, target dates were pushed back.
Drought conditions beginning in 2010 also pushed the repayment schedule back as conservation measures were put in place and customers used less water.
Knightdale, where the target date was previously pushed back as far as fiscal year 2021-22, increased development fees in 2012 in response to the shifting conditions. The town also made a one-time lump sum payment of $400,000 on the debt in 2012, Development Services Director Chris Hills said.
The town heard from the City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department about six months ago that meeting the original target of fiscal year 2017-18 was now still possible.
Moving target
“There’s a target there because you never know exactly what it’s going to be because it depends on development fees and monthly billing,” Hills said. “If people are using less water, less is paid off. If we collect more development fees, it is paid off quicker. ... Our goal is to get it paid off as soon as we can because the sooner you get it paid off the sooner citizens will realize savings.”
Piner said Wendell had to give up about $20 million in planned water and sewer capital improvement plans to adjust for the developments that pushed the repayment schedule back, most of those about four years ago. “I think quite a few things had an impact,” she said, “the recession as well as the drought had an impact.”
Zebulon Finance Director Bobby Fitts also said he looks forward to getting the town’s water and sewer rates level with Raleigh’s. Once that happens,” he said, “that would be extremely beneficial to our customers in the form of smaller bills.”
The town was at one time looking at a projection as far out as fiscal year 2023-24 to pay of the merger debts, Fitts said.
Fitts also sees a potential advantage in attracting new development and new residents. “It might be attractive for residential and commercial growth,” he said. “Maybe somebody might be discouraged from moving here, building here because of higher rates.”
Matt Goad: 919-829-4826
