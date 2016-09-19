House fire offers chance to practice

Knightdale fire Chief Tim Guffey walked up to a group of firemen from several departments and gave them some quick, but earnest advice.
“We need to stay lower and when we are coming out of the house, the lead man on the hose needs to walk out backward. Never take your eyes off the fire,” Guffey told them.
Guffey, one of Wake County’s lead instructor for live burn exercises, was talking to about half a dozen of the 50 or so firefighters who gathered Sunday morning to get some practice putting out a real house fire.
Firefighters from Wendell, Zebulon, Hopkins, Corinth-Holders, Eastern Wake and Knightdale took turns entering the house in teams of four or five to douse flames intentionally set by training leaders.
Wendell fire Chief Brian Staples said the opportunity to practice putting out fires in a real house is becoming less frequent, so he was thankful for the opportunity to put his firefighters through Sunday’s exercise.
“Fortunately, the number of real house fires keeps going down every year, but that means we don’t get to use these skills as much. We’ve got a lot of new volunteers and this will be really good for them,” Staples said.
The firefighters spent their time practicing their hose-handling skills, teamwork and learning about the behavior of fire. Every house, Staples said, is built differently and fire reacts differently depending, in part on how the house is constructed. “This house is pretty cut up. They will have to work to get the hose into the house,” Staples said.
The property, at 3001 Wendell Boulevard, was purchased by Wake County earlier this year for a new EMS station. The house and a handful of other small buildings on the property needed to be removed to make way for the EMS station.
Sunday’s training caused traffic to be rerouted all morning to keep cars away frome the scene. Still, some spectators, many of them family members of the firefighters, turned out to watch the exercise. Wendell police kept traffic out of the immediate area and EMS was also on hand in case they were needed.
The most spectacular moments of the event came after the training was completed and firefighters let the fire consume the house. Flames shot out of every window and doorway and dark black smoke flew up into the sky.
Staples said the event was a big deal for firefighters. “This will be some of our highest turnout for training. We aren’t seeing the real thing as often as we have in the past, but you’ve still got to keep your skills sharp,” Staples said.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
Comments