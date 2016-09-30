Tell us about state fair wins

With the air turning brisker and football back on area fields and TVs, can the smell of fried everything wafting over Blue Ridge Road be far behind?
The N.C. State Fair runs from Oct. 13-23 and, along with the rides, food and live music performances comes the chance for North Carolinians to show their stuff in a wide range of competitions.
There is livestock, horse and produce judging, of course, but also beer and wine, cookie and cake decorating, carpentry, plumbing and arts and photography competitions, along with much more. More than $600,000 in prize money is awarded each year to exhibitors.
We here at the Eastern Wake News would like to recognize our readers who take home an award. If you do, send an email to jwhitfield@newsobserver.com. Tell us what you won and, if you have a photo of yourself with a ribbon or the winning entry, send that along too.
The first N.C. State Fair was held over four days in 1853, with a highest daily attendance of 4,000. Last year it drew more than 120,000 on its first Saturday, and more than 800,000 over its 11-day run.
The N.C. State Fairgrounds complex consists of 344 acres with a total of 398,000 square feet of enclosed space. The grounds are a self-supporting operation that generates revenue by renting out facilities for events throughout the year and by operating the state fair each year.
The fair is managed and produced by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and it gives the agricultural community a venue to showcase its crops, livestock and new technology.
