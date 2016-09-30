Knightdale man gets life sentence for kidnapping after boxing match

A federal judge has sentenced a Knightdale man to life in prison for kidnapping a man after he returned from a Las Vegas boxing match in May 2015 and locking him in a storage unit.
Akin Sean El Precise Bey, 47, was convicted in December along with George Lincoln Stanley IV, 47, of Durham, of breaking into a man’s home while he was out of town at the high-profile boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao and lying in wait for him.
Senior U.S. District Judge W. Earl Britt sentenced Bey on Monday, Sept. 26, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Stanley was sentenced to life in prison in June.
Prosecutors said Bey and Stanley believed the man had access to large amounts of cash. The cash was not related to the boxing match.
When the man returned from Las Vegas, Bey and Stanley beat him badly and ransacked his house in search of cash. They then took him to a storage unit on Departure Drive in Raleigh where he was held against his will and tortured further as they demanded more money.
The victim was severely injured with a swollen eye, ligature marks on his wrists and ankles and duct tape on his face and neck when law enforcement officers found him on a dirt road in rural Nash County.
Bey and Stanley were convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and Bey was also convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
A large sum of cash was ultimately taken from the victim. At the time of their arrests, Bey had more than $55,000 in his home and Stanley had over $21,000 cash in his pocket.
Crime scene technicians recovered the kidnappers’ fingerprints, as well as the victim’s blood, within the storage unit. Zip ties were still attached to a chair within the storage unit and the victim’s personal identification was located on a table.
A search warrant executed at Bey’s house uncovered six firearms: an AR-15 rifle, a .32-caliber pistol, a Judge Long Colt revolver, a .40-caliber pistol, a .38-caliber revolver and a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun. At the time, Bey was prohibited from possessing any firearms because he had been previously convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year.
Two other men, Hubert Dixon, 43, of Durham and Judson Hugh Debnam, 34, of Raleigh, were also charged in connection to the case and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Dixon was sentenced in March to nearly four years in federal prison followed by three years supervised release. Debnam was sentenced in September to four years in prison followed by 3 years supervised release.
Prosecutors said one of the men knew the victim and knew that he would have a large amount of cash on hand.
Staff writer Anne Blythe contributed to this report.
