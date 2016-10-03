Eastern Wake News

October 3, 2016 12:07 PM

Crime Notes: Sept. 22-28

Knightdale Arrests

▪  Sept. 22, 2:20 a.m., Diego Armando Ramirez, 31, of 1125 Bristoe Drive, Knightdale, was charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

▪  Sept. 24, 8 a.m., Marvin Keith DeLoach, 51, of 1140-106 Baxter Lane, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license and fictitious title or registration.

▪  Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., Ida Letisher McLean, 40, of 1204 Ridge Haven Drive, Wendell, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.

▪  Sept. 25, 10:30 a.m., Christapher Dontez Smith, 41, of 4402 Riley Drive, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.

Knightdale Incidents

▪  Sept. 23, 12:30 p.m., attempted burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Plexor Lane. Someone damage a door.

▪  Sept. 23, 6:31 p.m., an assault was reported in the 100 block of Panther Rock Boulevard.

▪  Sept. 25, 8:55 p.m., burglary was reported in the 300 block of Costmary Lane. Someone stole two TVs and a tablet valued at $1,340.

▪  Sept. 26, 4:15 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Legacy Oaks Drive. Someone stole a wallet an cards valued at $41.

▪  Sept. 26, 4:18 p.m., larceny was reported at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Knightdale Boulevard.

▪  Sept. 26, 7:38 p.m., larceny was reported at Best Buy on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole video games valued at $59.99.

▪  Sept. 27, 2:05 p.m., fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Delta River Way. Someone stole $1,918.

▪  Sept. 27, 2:30 p.m., a runaway was reported in the 200 block of Switchback Street.

▪  Sept. 27, 5:20 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard. Someone damaged a truck.

Wendell Arrests

▪  Sept. 24, 1 p.m., Christian Brandon Farley, 23, of 4000 Edgemont Road, Wendell, was charged with failure to appear on charges of second-degree trespassing.

▪  Sept. 26, 9:30 a.m., Mikell Christopher Harvey, 38, of 301 E. Second St., Wendell, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.

Wendell Incidents

▪  Sept. 25, 5:46 p.m., an assault was reported in the 500 block of Cypress Street.

Zebulon Arrests

▪  Sept. 22, 11:45 a.m., Corey Andrea Morgan, 36, of Raleigh, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and maintaining a place to keep or sell a controlled substance.

Zebulon Incidents

▪  Sept. 24, 10:35 p.m., a call for service was made in the 100 block of Shannon Drive.

