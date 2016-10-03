Knightdale Public Safety Day to include small live burn

People hope they have a good idea of how to react in an emergency. But the only way to test that out is in a real emergency, when the wrong decision could be fatal. Emergency workers here are hoping to avoid that.
The Fire and Police departments in Knightdale are planning to impart lessons for what to do in an emergency for both children and adults at Public Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the town’s public safety building, is tied to National Fire Prevention Week, which runs from Oct. 9-15. As part of the theme for the national promotion – “Don’t Wait – Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years” – the Fire Department will be giving out new smoke alarms, fire Chief Tim Guffey said.
The department is also constructing a “burn cell,” or a 14-foot-by-10-foot room with furniture that firefighters will set on fire to demonstrate how fast a fire can spread. “For the folks who are watching, it’s pretty cool because you get to see the fire go through its stages,” Guffey said.
Firefighters will also conduct a jaws of life demonstration, cutting into a car with the equipment. And fire trucks and other department equipment will be out for demonstrations. “The apparatus will be on display and someone will be there to explain what the equipment is for,” Guffey said.
Guffey said he is hoping the WakeMed local critical care unit will have a helicopter make an appearance, but those details had not been finalized as of late September.
The department’s puppet show, which the department performs at community events and schools, will be on hand to teach lessons about stop, drop and roll; crawling low in smoke; fire drills; match safety; first aid for burns; reporting fires and more.
The Police Department is also taking part, setting up vehicle displays, handing out public safety materials, holding a drunk-driving simulation on golf carts and arranging a K-9 demonstration. “It’ll be a lot of fun,” said police Chief Lawrence Capps. “It’s encouraging citizens to take measures on their own.”
Also taking part will be the Eastern Wake Fire Department, the Eastern Wake Fire Rescue Department, the N.C. Wildlife Federation and the N.C. Forestry Service.
If You Go
Knightdale Public Safety Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the town’s public safety building, 967 Steeple Square Court.
