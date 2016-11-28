Crime Notes: Nov. 17-23

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Nov. 20, 12:50 p.m., Markedia Enshanta Hartsfield, 25, of 1320-302 Park Lane, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear for simple affray.
▪ Nov. 20, 1 p.m., Robert Arthur Grant, 52, of 8152 Willow Point Drive, Raleigh, was charged with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Nov. 23, 7:30 a.m., Thomas Edmond Anderson, 38, of 101 Goswick Court, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear for resisting a public officer and drug possession.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Nov. 17, 3 p.m., larceny was reported in the 400 block of Luxury Lane. Someone stole clothing and jewelry valued at $1,475.
▪ Nov. 17, 3:51 p.m., an assault was reported in the 1000 block of Calahan Lane.
▪ Nov. 17, 8:05 p.m., fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Ferdinand Drive. Someone stole prepaid credit cards valued at $2,500.
▪ Nov. 18, 12:06 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole a legos set valued at $108.84.
▪ Nov. 18, 3:44 p.m., larceny was reported at Family Dollar on Hodge Road. Someone stole a gaming system valued at $40.
▪ Nov. 18, 4:11 p.m., a runaway was reported in the 400 block of Luxury Lane.
▪ Nov. 18, 10:46 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 400 block of McKnight Drive.
▪ Nov. 19, 12:24 p.m., larceny was reported at Exxon on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole beer and cigarettes valued at $6.87.
▪ Nov. 19, 4 p.m., larceny was reported in the 1500 block of Sunday Silence Drive. Someone stole a license plate.
▪ Nov. 19, 10:13 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 3500 block of Kemp Drive.
▪ Nov. 19, 11:51 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 700 block of Lynnwood Road.
▪ Nov. 20, 3:18 p.m., police recovered various items in a trash bag in the 900 block of McKnight Drive.
▪ Nov. 21, 10:16 a.m., fraud was reported in the 1200 block of Mammoth Drive. Someone stole a generator valued at $499.
▪ Nov. 21, 3:50 p.m., larceny was reported at AutoZone on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole a car battery valued at $137.99.
▪ Nov. 21, 7:46 p.m., fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole $201.06.
▪ Nov. 22, 1:59 a.m., burglary was reported at Sprint on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole cellphones and accessories valued at $10,068.89.
▪ Nov. 22, 7:30 a.m., motor vehicle theft and larceny were reported in the 4000 block of River Commons Drive. Someone stole a car valued at $20,091.
▪ Nov. 22, 8:43 a.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of Clematis Street. Someone stole a handgun and backpack blower valued at $1,225.
▪ Nov. 22, 9:11 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported int the 2000 block of Widewaters Parkway. Someone stole personal items valued at $478.
▪ Nov. 23, 9:17 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1300 block of Bristoe Drive.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Nov. 19, 10:20 a.m., Chris Lacson Abad, 35, of 903 Northwoods Drive, Cary, was charged with embezzlement.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Nov. 18, 10 a.m., a runaway was reported in the 700 block of Old Zebulon Road.
▪ Nov. 18, 1:32 p.m., a call for service was made in the 1300 block of Elk Falls Drive.
▪ Nov. 18, 6:45 p.m., burglary was reported in the 100 block of Stratford Drive. Someone damaged a window, grill and dishes and stole a purse valued at $90.
▪ Nov. 20, 11:47 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 300 block of Southwood Court.
▪ Nov. 22, 12:53 a.m., burglary and larceny were reported at Quality Equipment on Three Sisters Road. Someone stole equipment valued at $16,750.01.
▪ Nov. 22, 2 p.m., larceny was report at Auto Park Kia on Rolesville Road.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Nov. 17, 7:15 a.m., Latasha Renee Davis, 38, of 1521 N.C. 96 S., Zebulon, was charged with simple assault.
▪ Nov. 18, 10:28 p.m., Derick Jerome Pierce, 33, of 116 Pineview Drive, Zebulon, was charged with hit and run causing property damage and driving while impaired.
▪ Nov. 20, 12:09 a.m., Angel Antonio Hernandez-Gonzal, 33, of 6900 Agea Lane, Wendell, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Nov. 20, 12:30 a.m., Edgar Acuenteco-Perez, 18, of 160 Sauder Way, Zebulon, was charged with felony drug possession and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ Nov. 23, 5:45 p.m., Anthony Scott Simmons, 46, of 5007 Country Day Drive, Zebulon, was charged with second degree trespassing in Franklin County.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Nov. 18, 11:52 a.m., larceny was reported at Murphy USA on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole vehicle accessories valued at $33.56.
▪ Nov. 18, 5 p.m., theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Barbee Street.
▪ Nov. 18, 5:23 p.m., purse snatching was reported in the 100 block of Wakelon Street. Someone stole $638.
▪ Nov. 18, 7:20 p.m., burglary and vandalism were reported in the 400 block of Wedgewood Avenue.
▪ Nov. 20, 1:05 a.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole various items valued at $127.23.
▪ Nov. 20, 2:07 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the Walmart shopping center on East Gannon Avenue.
▪ Nov. 21, 6:10 p.m., vandalism was reported at Wake County Housing Authority property on East North Street.
