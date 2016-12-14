Former Corinth Holders High student found dead in pond on college campus

A former Corinth Holders High School star football player was found dead Wednesday in a pond on the campus of Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wis.
Kaelin O’Neal, 18, graduated from the Johnston County school in the spring and was a backup freshman quarterback for the Lakeland Muskies. He was last seen by a roommate the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11.
O’Neal was reported missing and was located three days later by a dive team, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
“At this point in time, it doesn’t appear there was any criminal wrongdoing,” Sheboygan Sheriff’s Lt. James Gottsacker said Wednesday. “They’ll be an autopsy tomorrow, and they’ll try to narrow down the cause of death. Until they complete the autopsy, we won’t know for certain.”
The pond is located adjacent to the football field at Lakeland, a liberal arts college with about 3,500 students.
Campus security and the sheriff’s office searched the campus for a few days before O’Neal was found, Gottsacker said, who said wintry weather in the area complicated the search outdoors.
“Up here, right now, we have snow and subzero temperatures and have had snow off and on since Sunday at varying amounts,” Gottsacker said. “I’m assuming because of the temperatures there was a coating of ice over the pond, with snow on top of that.”
O’Neal was an honor roll student and all-Two Rivers 3A Conference selection as a dual-threat quarterback at Corinth Holders, where he led the Pirates to a 9-3 record his senior season, in 2015.
