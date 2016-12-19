Crime Notes: Dec. 8-14

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Dec. 10, 3:30 a.m., Yagaly Concepcion Baker, 39, of 140 Gentle Rio Court, Garner, was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.
▪ Dec. 12, 11:23 p.m., Brandon James Green, 22, of 3316 Renee Court, Knightdale, was charged with possession with intent to sell or delivery marijuana and simple drug possession.
▪ Dec. 13, 11:20 p.m., Duane Preston Fleming, 48, of 3202 Royal Deeside Court, Zebulon, was charged with forgery of an instrument and obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ Dec. 14, 2 p.m., Newell Lamont McDonald Jr., 24, of 929 Whitcomb Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny by changing a price tag.
▪ Dec. 14, 4:40 p.m., Jason Vance Jenkins, 32, of 2885 Old U.S. 70 W, Clayton, was charged with shoplifting.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Dec. 8, 10:01 a.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $30.
▪ Dec. 8, 3 p.m., police recovered power tools in the 5000 block of Stony Falls Way.
▪ Dec. 9, 8:30 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 2100 block of Becker Drive.
▪ Dec. 9, 7:34 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of Amber River Court.
▪ Dec. 11, 4:32 p.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue.
▪ Dec. 12, 3:02 a.m., drug, liquor and traffic offenses were reported in the 6500 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 13, 4:13 p.m., burglary was reported in the 900 block of Laurel Breeze Drive.
▪ Dec. 13, 9:26 p.m., drug and traffic offenses were reported in the 300 block of Second Avenue.
▪ Dec. 14, 8 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 1500 block of Costmary Lane.
▪ Dec. 14, 10:02 a.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole a gaming controller valued at $57.60.
▪ Dec. 14, 11:01 a.m., assault was reported in the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole ink cartridges valued at $201.73.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Dec. 8, 1:25 p.m., Crystal Dawn Walters, 39, of 302 E. Vance St., Zebulon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premises, attempting to alter, steal or destroy criminal records and misdemeanor probation violation.
▪ Dec. 10, 2 a.m., Dennis Morris Perscell Jr., 31, of 1120-208 Topsail Common Drive, Knightdale, was charged with felony cocaine possession and driving while impaired.
▪ Dec. 13, 4:01 p.m., Anthony Carlton Sears, 51, of 2412 Springhill Ave., Raleigh, was charged with failure to convey money owed in Northampton County.
▪ Dec. 14, 8:10 p.m., Vicente Sevilla-Tolentin, 37, of, 7612 Golden Brook St., Zebulon, was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Dec. 9, 7 a.m., larceny was reported at Fleet Fuels on Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole a Christmas wreath valued at $125.
▪ Dec. 12, 9:46 p.m., fraud was reported in the 3400 block of Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole $100 cash.
▪ Dec. 13, 10:50 a.m., larceny was reported at Sheetz on Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole food items valued at $12.37.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Dec. 9, noon, Isaac Dominique Holden, 25, of 116 E. McIver St., Zebulon, was charged with felony cocaine possession, maintaining a place to keep or sell drugs and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
▪ Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., Lemoris Mandrell Hockaday, 35, of 1041 Stormy Lane, Raleigh, was charged with was charged with assault on a female.
▪ Dec. 13, 10 p.m., Michael Jerome Hunter, 26, of 144 E. Barbee St., Zebulon, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
▪ Dec. 14, 11 p.m., Raeshod Xzayvier Rogers, 21, of Zebulon, was charged with resisting a public officer and failure to appear in court on charges of probation violation in Wilson County.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Dec. 8, 5:40 p.m., larceny was reported at Food Lion on Wakelon Street. Someone stole three steaks valued at $50.
▪ Dec. 9, 5:05 p.m., larceny was reported at Murphy USA on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole $8.26 worth of gas.
▪ Dec. 11, 3:55 a.m., assault was reported in the 300 block of South Arendell Avenue.
▪ Dec. 11, 11 a.m., assault was reported in the 200 block of East Vance Street.
▪ Dec. 11, 6:09 p.m., a missing person was reported in the 2200 block of King Malcolm Lane.
▪ Dec. 12, 6:35 p.m., counterfeiting was reported at McDonald’s on Wakelon Street.
▪ Dec. 13, 2:40 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue.
Comments