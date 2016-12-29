Wake offers Christmas tree recycling

Christmas trees have another purpose beyond the holiday season— revitalizing Wake County park trails all year long.
Through the Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program, Wake County residents can have their Christmas trees recycled into mulch, which is then used to improve trails at county parks. The program is a partnership between Wake County’s Solid Waste Management Division, and the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department.
All Wake County residents are invited to bring their trees to be recycled at the following waste and recycling convenience centers and county parks until Jan. 22, 2017.
The following convenience centers are accepting trees from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., seven days a week:
▪ Site 1: 10505 Old Stage Road, Garner
▪ Site 2: 6025 Old Smithfield Road, Apex
▪ Site 4: 3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh
▪ Site 11: Wendell Boulevard, Wendell
The following county parks are accepting trees from 8 a.m. - sunset, seven days a week:
▪ Blue Jay Point County Park: 3200 Pleasant Union Church Road, Raleigh
▪ Harris Lake County Park: 2112 County Park Drive, New Hill
▪ Lake Crabtree County Park: 1400 Aviation Parkway, Morrisville
▪ North Wake Landfill District Park: 9300 Deponie Drive, Raleigh
Christmas trees must be undecorated to be accepted.
Since 2012, more than 17,435 trees have been collected through the Happy Trails program, resulting in approximately 347 tons of nutrient-rich, aroma-filled mulch to improve Wake County’s park trails. Last year, residents recycled 4,925 trees, creating more than 98 tons of mulch.
