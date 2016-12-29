Missing woman’s body found near her Zebulon home

The body of a woman reported missing overnight Wednesday was found Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a home a few houses away.
Rose Kiviniemi, 85, was reported missing from her Yates Place home on Wednesday. Police said she walked away from her home wearing only a white nightgown.
Police issued a silver alert for Kiviniemi on Wednesday afternoon. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office brought one of its dogs out to search for her. Police continued their search on foot in an area from Wedgewood Avenue to Worth Hinton Road until about 7:30 Wednesday night. Officers continued to patrol the area heavily throughout the night, but didn’t see Kiviniemi.
Zebulon police and firefighters were joined by other volunteers Thursday morning and they searched the entire area again without finding her.
Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police, fire and rescue responded to a call from a man working in the woods behind a house at 612 Sexton Avenue. He had discovered Kiviniemi’s body in a pile of brush in the backyard near a privacy fence.
Zebulon police Capt. Dennis Brannan said it’s unclear how long Kiviniemi may have been there. He said no foul play was suspected in her death.
The silver alert issued by the police department said Kiviniemi suffered from a cognitive disorder, but Brannan said this was the first time she had ever walked away from her home, which was about one block away from where she was found.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
Comments