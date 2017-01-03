Crime Notes: Dec. 15-21

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Dec. 16, 10:53 p.m., Andre Vachon Hilliard Jr., 20, of 707 S. Wakefield St., Zebulon, was charged with simple drug possession.
▪ Dec. 16, 10:53 p.m., Antwan Jerome Johnson, 22, of 115 Emory Lane, Zebulon, was charged with larceny and interfering with emergency communication in Johnston County and assault and battery.
▪ Dec. 17, 4:35 a.m., Mario Antonio Bailey, 38, of 2901 Newark Drive, Raleigh, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while impaired.
▪ Dec. 18, 9 a.m., Michael Jonathan Lane, 33, of 802 Widewaters Parkway, Knightdale, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving with a revoked license.
▪ Dec. 19, 4:15 p.m., Michael Waynne Crutchfield, 59, of 2218 Lyndhurst Drive, Raleigh, was charged with habitual larceny and possession of a stolen vehicle.
▪ Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m., Tina Jones Howard, 47, of 2001 River Commons Drive, Knightdale, was charged with writing a simple worthless check.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Dec. 15, 2:47 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 6500 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 15, 4:09 p.m., larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Widewaters Parkway. Someone stole $2,110 cash.
▪ Dec. 15, 6:03 p.m., larceny was reported in the 800 block of Widewaters Parkway. Someone stole a laser light valued at $49.99.
▪ Dec. 16, 12:10 a.m., drug, liquor and traffic offenses were reported in the 300 block of North First Avenue.
▪ Dec. 17, 11:06 a.m., fraud was reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 17, 12:41 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole household goods valued at $1,248.97.
▪ Dec. 17, 9:47 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 5800 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 17, 11:53 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 7600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 18, 2:08 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1000 block of Topsail Common Drive.
▪ Dec. 18, 11:36 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 100 block of Short Line Way.
▪ Dec, 19, 6:28 p.m., a traffic offense was reported in the in the 2100 block of Hodge Road.
▪ Dec. 19, 11:21 a.m., burglary and larceny were reported in the 300 block of Spruce Pine Trail. Someone stole appliance and hardware valued at $3,019.
▪ Dec. 20, 5:30 a.m., larceny was reported in the 900 block of Laurel Breeze Drive.
▪ Dec. 21, 7:52 p.m., larceny was reported at EP Mart on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole $6.11 worth of diesel fuel.
▪ Dec. 21, 10:31 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of Electric Avenue.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Dec. 19, 11 p.m., Carlton Emanuel Curtis, 29, of 202 Pettigrew St., Raleigh, was charged with injury to real property and assault on a female.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Dec. 15, 11:30 a.m., larceny was reported at Sheetz on Wendell Boulevard. Someones tole food items valued at $18.14.
▪ Dec. 16, 9 a.m., larceny, trespassing and a motor vehicle break-in were reported in the 4100 block of Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole a vehicle battery valued at $40.
▪ Dec. 18, noon, larceny was reported in the 300 block of East Haywood Street. Someone stole tools valued at $2,450.
▪ Dec. 19, 6:50 a.m., larceny was reported in the 100 block of Grange Drive. Someone stole an iPhone valued at $240.
▪ Dec. 19, 4:49 p.m., assault was reported in the 3400 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Dec. 20, 5:48 p.m., larceny was reported at Food Lion on Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole an 18 pack of beer valued at $11.49.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Dec. 15, 5:37 p.m., larceny was reported in the 800 block of East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole a bicycle valued at $100.
▪ Dec. 16, 4:08 p.m., larceny was reported at Pizza Hut on Wakelon Street. Someone stole $105.76.
▪ Dec. 16, 5 p.m., fraud was reported in the 800 block of East Gannon Avenue.
▪ Dec. 16, 6:37 p.m., forgery was reported in the 2300 block of King Malcolm Lane.
▪ Dec. 16, 9:43 p.m., assault was reported in the 400 block of Silver Street.
▪ Dec. 17, 2:04 a.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Pony Road. Someone stole six purses valued at $200.
▪ Dec. 17, 2:40 a.m., larceny was reported in the 500 block of Pony Road. Someone stole a purse valued at $200.
▪ Dec. 18, 4:06 a.m., assault was reported in the 200 block of West Vance Street.
▪ Dec. 18, 6:12 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 300 block of South Arendell Avenue.
▪ Dec. 18, 8:38 p.m., a missing person was reported in the 2200 block of King Malcolm Lane.
▪ Dec. 18, 9:12 p.m., larceny was reported in the 600 block of Coventry Drive. Someone stole vehicle parts valued at $40.
▪ Dec. 19, 4:44 p.m., larceny was reported at Carlie C’s on West Gannon Avenue. Someone stole food valued at $4.
