Knightdale hires a new town manager but withholds his name for now

This town has a new manager, but it will be Wednesday before town leaders release the name of the chosen candidate.
After returning from a closed session Tuesday night, Mayor James Roberson confirmed a contract offered for the town manager position had been accepted. Elected officials said they wanted to give the new hire time to break the news at his current job before going public with his name.
Councilman Pete Mangum said the in-house manager search began with a field of 79 applicants that was narrowed to four top candidates.
“We offered them to come in and do face-to-face interviews in an assessment center,” Councilman Dustin Tripp said. “One candidate was head and shoulders above the rest.”
The new manager will fill a post that has been vacant since June, when Seth Lawless suddenly resigned.
