Notables: Dec. 28

Local student graduates
A Wendell woman is among nearly 240 students who recently received degrees during Fall Commencement exercises held on Dec. 19 at Gardner-Webb University.
Elizabeth Johnson earned a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction.
Students earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from a variety of university programs.
Scouts earn Gold Award
Three Girl Scouts from Troop 331 of Zebulon Baptist Church recently earned the Gold Award, given to Scouts who complete service projects of at least 80 hours for their community.
Emilie Vitt’s project was to record books on CD to help local elementary schools students learn to read. Desiree Helbig created a community garden and worked with the Zebulon Boys & Girls Club teaching youth how to garden and cook healthy with the foods they grew. Caroline Jones taught local youth swimming pool safety and created a YouTube public service video on swimming safety.
In the ceremony at the church, Zebulon Mayor Bob Matheny presented each Scout with an American flag that was flown over the capital in their honor and sent to them by Sen. Richard Burr.
