Crime Notes: Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Dec. 29, 9 p.m., Gregory Travis Wells Jr., 36, of Wilson, was charged with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
▪ Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m., Damarius Tremaine Fuller, 16, of 110 Montview Way, Knightdale, was charged with sexual battery and simple assault.
▪ Dec. 31, 7:35 p.m., Aryana Olivia Brown, 19, of 2200 Ballston Place, Knightdale, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and possession of up to one-half ounce of marijuana.
▪ Jan. 2, 11 a.m., Andrew Yates Perry, 49, of 2564 Holiday Ave., Zebulon, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m., Keenan Jeffrey Alston, 25, of 5504 Lake Garden Court, Raleigh, was charged with felony possession of marijuana.
▪ Jan. 4, 6:30 p.m., Brandon Wayne Harasti, 34, of 1403 Lynnwood Road, Knightdale, was charged with conspiring to sell drugs.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Dec. 29, 5:14 p.m., fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Baxter Lane.
▪ Dec. 29, 7:58 p.m., larceny was reported at Kohl’s on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole clothes valued at $150.
▪ Dec. 30, 2:20 a.m., impaired driving was reported on Old Knight Road at Star Ruby Drive.
▪ Dec. 30, 1:06 p.m., fraud was reported in the 7300 block of Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole $100 cash.
▪ Dec. 31, 1:42 p.m., larceny was reported at Rack Room Shoes on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole boots valued at $149.99.
▪ Dec. 31, 2 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole cologne valued at $127.97.
▪ Jan. 2, 3:58 p.m., larceny was reported in the 7000 block of Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole $100 cash.
▪ Jan. 2, 9:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Duke Health on Widewaters Parkway. Someone stole a cellphone valued at $600.
▪ Jan. 3, 12:01 p.m., forgery was reported in the 1100 block of Oakgrove Drive.
▪ Jan. 4, 10:25 a.m., embezzlement was reported at Home Depot on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole various items valued at $691.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Jan. 1, 5 a.m., Tomeka Shontrice Perry, 35, of 837 Lusterleaf Place, Wendell, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 1, 10:21 p.m., Nathan Tyler Carver, 17, of 236 S. Lakewood Drive, Wendell, was charged with violating a court order.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Dec. 29, 7:30 a.m., police recovered bicycle in the 0 block of Deer Lake Trail.
▪ Dec. 30, 10:15 a.m., a call for service was made in the 100 block of North Cypress Street.
▪ Jan. 3, 9:18 a.m., burglary and larceny were reported in the 700 block of Marshburn Road. Someone stole $300 cash.
▪ Jan. 4, 5:20 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 600 block of Marshburn Road. Someone damaged a mailbox.
▪ Jan. 4, 7:13 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 4500 block of Wendell Boulevard.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Jan. 1, 4:30 a.m., Brett Bernard Callahan, 46, of 1120 Crestline Drive, Wendell, was charged with communicating threats and resisting a public officer.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Dec. 30, 10:30 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 100 block of East Vance Street.
▪ Jan. 2, 6:33 p.m., burglary and larceny were reported in the 800 block of Shepard School Road. Someone stole a gaming system valued at $400.
