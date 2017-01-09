Knightdale leaders ponder going solo on public access television

2:26 UNC's Joel Berry on defensive intensity Pause

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

0:55 Ice skating through the streets of North Raleigh

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

1:49 UNC's Justin Jackson on the Tar Heels' fire and intensity in win over State

2:14 Nothing beats a good roll in the snow - if you're a polar bear at the NC Zoo

6:38 Roy Williams on UNC's victory over N.C. State

1:44 Isiah Hicks after win; 'We can play a lot better'

1:50 Gov Roy Cooper Inaugural Ball Speech "We know that North Carolina needs to be a place for everyone"