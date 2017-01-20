Beginning beekeeping workshop coming to Zebulon

An upcoming educational event will provide a starting point for people with a serious interest in beekeeping.
The 5 County Beekeepers Association is holding its second annual Bee School on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Bennett Bunn Plantation lodge in Zebulon. Check-in begins at 8:45 a.m. and class adjourns by 4:30 p.m.
The class costs $35, which covers a comprehensive course pack, classroom instruction, lunch, refreshments, and attendance at any or all of the hands-on field days that will be scheduled throughout the season.
Organizers are asking that participants purchase and read Keith Delaplane’s book “First Lessons in Beekeeping” prior to the class. Those interested must also join, for $15, or be members of the 5CBA chapter.
Participants wishing to take the Certified Beekeeper exam of the North Carolina State Beekeepers Association’s Master Beekeeper Program (optional) must also join or be a member of the NCSBA.
Bee School consists of classroom presentations on basic honey bee biology and colony structure, getting started in beekeeping, equipment, seasonal and swarm management, diseases and pests that affect honey bees, and honey and other products of the hive.
Registration forms and payment must be received by Feb. 11. To register, or for more information about the class, email Lane Kreitlow at info@5CBA.org or visit www.5CBA.org.
