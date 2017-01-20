MLK Day celebrations draw large crowds

1:27 Experience Wolfpack basketball through the eyes of NC State's Mr. Wuf Pause

1:09 Activist wants changes made in Wake schools after officer slams student to floor

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

0:29 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing cash

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story