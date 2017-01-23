Crime Notes: Jan. 12-18

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Jan. 12, 10:15 p.m., Sergio Morales-Escobar, 19, of 5900-A Shadetree Lane, Raleigh, was charged with attempted break-in of a building and second-degree trespassing.
▪ Jan. 13, 12:18 p.m., Zachary Wayne Brown, 26, of 5795 Harnett-Dunn Highway, Dunn, was charged with felony possession of cocaine.
▪ Jan. 14, 2 a.m., John Lee Henderson, 45, of 612 Hanska Way, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 14, 8:10 p.m., Curtis Ruffin High, 49, of 508 Brandywine Circle, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 15, 2:30 a.m., Luis Alberto Perez, 44, of 269 Kings Parkway, Raleigh, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 17, 8:20 p.m., Jessica Randi-Marie Pruett, 32, of 102 S. Lakewood Drive, Wendell, was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense and failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Jan. 12, 5:59 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1200 block of Savin Landing.
▪ Jan. 12, 7:03 a.m., motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1300 block of Plexor Lane.
▪ Jan. 12, 12:36 p.m., larceny was reported at Family Dollar on Hodge Road. Someone stole detergent valued at $13.50.
▪ Jan. 12, 4 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1000 block of Greystone Common Drive.
▪ Jan. 13, 8:40 a.m., larceny and motor vehicle break-in were reported in the 800 block of North Smithfield Road. Someone stole diamond rings and bank cards valued at $15,020.
▪ Jan. 13, 4:14 p.m., police recovered a stolen vehicle for another agency on Three Sisters Road.
▪ Jan. 14, 9:26 a.m., assault was reported in the 4700 block of Smarty Jones Drive.
▪ Jan. 14, 12:30 p.m., assault was reported in the 6600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 14, 12:35 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 1100 block of Newport Common Drive.
▪ Jan. 14, 2:16 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Park Avenue. Someone damaged a window and door.
▪ Jan. 14, 7:35 p.m., a drug offense was reported at I-540 and Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 15, 10:44 a.m., assault was reported in the 4200 block of Twin Spires Drive.
▪ Jan. 15, 11:58 a.m., vandalism was reported on Ranchester Road. Someone damaged a light pole.
▪ Jan. 15, 5:07 p.m., larceny was reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole golf clubs valued at $880.
▪ Jan. 16, 1:27 a.m., drug and liquor offenses were reported in the 7100 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 16, 1:03 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 4000 block of Twin Spires Drive.
▪ Jan. 16, 2:17 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on Knightdale Boulevard. Someone stole socks and beer valued at $25.80.
▪ Jan. 16, 9:31 p.m., assault was reported in the 1100 block of Baxter Lane.
▪ Jan. 17, 7:15 a.m., a drug offense was reported at Knightdale High School on Bryan Chalk Lane.
▪ Jan. 18, 9:47 a.m., police recovered a needle at Knightdale Boulevard and Mammoth Drive.
▪ Jan. 18, 11:58 a.m., larceny was reported at Best Buy on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole electronics valued at $881.93.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Jan. 14, 10 p.m., Ronald Anthony Herndon, 58, of 218 Church St., Wendell, was charged with misdemeanor larceny.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Jan. 15, 4:40 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 3500 block of Wendell Boulevard.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Jan. 12, 1 p.m., Rhonda Michelle O’Neal, 32, of 108 Shannon Drive, Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear for simple affray.
▪ Jan. 12, 6 p.m., Nikita Nicole Burgess, 35, of 303-C Primrose Place, Zebulon, was charged with disorderly conduct by abusive language and being intoxicated and disruptive.
▪ Jan. 17, 5:10 p.m., Terry Wayne Brantley, 29, of 1032 Shannondale Drive, Raleigh, was charged with misdemeanor probation violation.
▪ Jan. 18, noon, Breanna Alice Riley, 23, of 4674 Denton Road, Middlesex, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Jan. 13, 10 a.m., vandalism and a traffic offense were reported in the 800 block of Worth Hinton Road.
▪ Jan. 14, 6:35 a.m., vandalism and a weapons offense were reported in the 400 block of Silver Street.
▪ Jan. 15, noon, vandalism was reported in the 100 block of West Barbee Street.
▪ Jan. 15, 2:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block of East Horton Street.
▪ Jan. 16, 12:11 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 200 block of East Vance Street. Someone damaged a window.
▪ Jan. 17, 8:25 a.m., burglary and larceny were reported at Smithfield’s on Wakelon Street. Someone stole cash and computer equipment valued at $4,700.
▪ Jan. 17, 7 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole jewelry valued at $210.92.
▪ Jan. 17, 10:01 p.m., larceny and counterfeiting were reported in the 100 block of Wakelon Street.
Comments