Town leaders eye state goals

WENDELL Town leaders here have taken their statewide lobbying organization’s annual goals and added a few local nuggets of their own.
Wendell commissioners hope to use the professional expertise of commissioner Jason Joyner, who is a registered lobbyist, to press their own agenda in the halls of the General Assembly.
On Monday night, the board adopted a slew of legislative priorities that included many of the same goals adopted by the N.C. League of Municipalites.
But they also want to see legislators follow through on promises from last year to provide funding that would reopen the bridge on Old Battle Bridge Road.
Town leaders also plan to work more closely with legislators and officials within the Commerce Department to win resources aimed at economic development and related infrastructure projects,
Wendell leaders plan to work more closely with the state to increase efforts to recruit commercial development and industry to Wendell.
The key to effective lobbying on the town’s behalf, Joyner said, will be the collection of what is called sub-county data. Much economic data is collected at the county level, but that doesn’t account for the differences in places like Cary and Wendell, for instance. Building a more detailed data set would allow smaller communities like Wendell to more effectively make their case for support from General Assembly leaders.
Joyner said he expects to work closely with the town’s local delegation in the General Assembly and he says Wendell’s contingent in the state House and Senate hold important positions that may benefit the town. But he said he understands the challenges the town faces when it competes for attention with towns like Cary and Holly Springs.
