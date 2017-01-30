Crime Notes: Jan. 19-25

Knightdale Arrests
▪ Jan. 20, 4:48 p.m., Jesse Ledezma, 21, of 2208 William Trail, Wendell, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after break-in and fraud.
▪ Jan. 20, 9:10 p.m., Raymond Earl Neal, 29, of Garner, was charged with violating a domestic violence protection order.
▪ Jan. 22, 5:10 p.m., Nora Staton Frazier, 50, of 3720 Summer Place, Raleigh, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense.
▪ Jan. 24, 12:58 p.m., Charles Warren Tripp, 44, of 303 Burnt Pine Court, Apex, was charged with a simple worthless check.
Knightdale Incidents
▪ Jan. 19, 3:21 p.m., larceny was reported at Best Buy on Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Someone stole a gaming controlled and camera valued at $119.98.
▪ Jan. 20, 9:24 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole toothbrushes valued at $28.49.
▪ Jan. 21, 1:30 p.m., assault was reported in the 900 block of North Smithfield Road.
▪ Jan. 22, 1:07 p.m., larceny and vandalism were reported in the 800 block of Old Knight Road. Someone stole gas and damaged a police patrol vehicle.
▪ Jan. 22, 2:30 p.m., larceny was reported at Target on Shoppes at Midway Drive. Someone stole a TV valued at $650.
▪ Jan. 22, 9:30 p.m., a drug offense was reported in the 6600 block of Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 24, 8:50 a.m., a drug offense was reported at Old Knight Road and Knightdale Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 24, 11:56 p.m., assault and a weapons offense were reported in the 100 block of Ridgewood Circle.
Wendell Arrests
▪ Jan. 23, noon, Laurie Flexor Seals, 50, of 160 Deer Tracks Drive, Wendell, was charged with driving while impaired.
▪ Jan. 24, 2:15 p.m., Jaylon Semaj Burton, 23, of 224 S. Pine St., Wendell, was charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a revoked license.
▪ Jan. 24, 5:01 p.m., Tashonda Telisha Bunn, 34, of 301 Windy Hill Road, Wendell, was charged with failure to appear in court on charges of possession of cocaine, trespassing in a parking lot and possession of marijuana.
Wendell Incidents
▪ Jan. 19, 1:16 p.m., drug offenses were reported in the 2800 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 21, 4:26 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 2800 block of Wendell Boulevard.
▪ Jan. 23, 11:44 p.m., larceny was reported in the 4400 block of Wendell Boulevard. Someone stole a boat valued at $1,000.
▪ Jan. 24, 9:11 a.m., larceny was reported in the 200 block of Darecrest Lane. Someone stole electronics valued at $465.
Zebulon Arrests
▪ Jan. 20, 11:15 p.m., Alejandro Velasquez Arenas, 39, of 203 E. Stronach Ave., Zebulon, was charged with assault on a female.
▪ Jan. 21, 4 p.m., Georgia Tudor Lane, 37, of 302 Primrose Place, Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.
▪ Jan. 25, 6:54 a.m., Lawrence Earl Woody Jr., 56, of 2015 Laurel Leaf Road, Zebulon, was charged with failure to appear for driving with a revoked license.
Zebulon Incidents
▪ Jan. 19, 3:01 p.m., larceny was reported at Walmart on East Gannon Avenue. Someone stole baby supplies valued at $66.52.
▪ Jan. 19, 6:43 p.m., burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street.
▪ Jan. 19, 11:59 p.m., burglary and vandalism were reported at East Wake Animal Hospital on Green Pace Road.
▪ Jan. 20, 2:59 a.m., police recovered keys in the 500 block of West Gannon Avenue.
▪ Jan. 20, 12:36 p.m., larceny was reported at Food Lion on Wakelon Street. Someone stole two steaks valued at $25.
▪ Jan. 20, 5:23 p.m., vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Silver Street.
▪ Jan. 22, midnight, larceny was reported in the 500 block of East North Street. Someone stole hub caps valued at $20.
▪ Jan. 23, 9:19 p.m., assault and vandalism were reported in the 100 block of Wakelon Street.
▪ Jan. 24, 12:12 a.m., a drug offense was reported in the 1400 block of North Arendell Avenue.
▪ Jan. 24, 2:34 p.m., assault was reported in the 100 block of West Lee Street.
▪ Jan. 25, 6:20 a.m., forgery was reported at McDonald’s on Wakelon Street.
Comments