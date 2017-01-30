Theater group wrestles with social issues

If you take a seat in the Knightdale High School auditorium for either of the two shows this weekend by the Knightdale High School Repertory Theatre, prepare to be uncomfortable.
Following an established trend, the group’s winter performance of “Once on this Island,” touches on a modern-day social issue. In this case, the cast and crew take on class inequality.
But before you decide not to show up at all, you should know this, too: you will be entertained as you listen to the social message the troupe puts forward.
Melanie Griffin, one of the performers in this weekend’s show, says the show is worth watching not just because it imparts a serious message about love among people of different social classes. “It’s a good story, too. It shows you that people can be different and still have common interests,” Griffin said.
Lila El-Halabi, who is part of the technical crew, says the musical features the elements of any good story. “There’s conflict. There’s tragedy.
Chris Cates, another performer in the show, says the music adds to the entertainment value of the show. “The songs are sad when they come at a sad point in the play, but they are mostly upbeat and most people feel good when they hear a song,” Cates said.
Students involved in the production have been working for a long time to get ready for the show. Rehearsals began in November, and the cast has already performed what they call a pre-show, for students at a local elementary school.
But getting ready for prime time has been a herky-jerky effort, as rehearsals were first interrupted by Christmas break, then by snow which cancelled classes for three days and again last week for final exams.
Despite the challenges, the cast and crew say they are ready for a good show.
“We’ve worked hard to get ready for this,” said actor Kayla Atkinson.
Johnny Whitfield: 919-829-4823, @_JWhitfield
If you go:
Showtimes: 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Tickets: $5 for students; $7 for general admission. Children under 5 and WCPSS employees are free.
