Local students take part in solemn ceremony

JROTC cadets from Corinth Holders and Cleveland high schools traveled to Washington D.C. last month to learn how the U.S. government is run and to tour historic sites. The cadets toured the U.S. Capitol, presidential memorials and national museums.
The trip reached its high point when cadets toured Arlington National Cemetery. Arlington is the largest cemetery in the United States and serves as the final resting place for more than 400,000 service members who have died since 1865.
Corinth Holders Cadet Lt. Col. Michael Lester and Cadet Cmd. Sgt. Maj. Cullen Brown joined Cleveland High School’s Cadet. Capt. Ryan Dunn and Cadet Staff Sgt. Caitlin Smith in participating in a wreath-laying ceremony: a memorial ceremony held at Arlington to show respect for American veterans who fought in foreign wars.
“It made me feel humbled to stand where very few have ever stood to honor those who gave all for freedom that was paid in full,” Lester said.
Brown agreed. “It was a huge honor to have had this opportunity, because you get to work with the most disciplined soldiers in the United States Army at one of the most respected landmarks in the United States,” Brown said.
The cadets all felt a spark of patriotism and pride as the wreath-laying ceremony was taking place.
